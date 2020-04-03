From Snohomish to Seattle: Softball means family to Sami Reynolds

In Snohomish, Washington, the word softball is synonymous with one name: Patti Lande.
“Softball has been a huge part of our lives,” Lande said. “It was just what we did, it was who we were. We were together all the time, year-round, playing ball.”
While softball dominates the lives of many Snohomish residents, it wasn’t always that way. While the region has a rich history of little league baseball teams, softball had never really received the same kind of attention. To change that, Lande started from scratch, founding a team called S.W.A.T., an acronym for Softball With Attitude.
And Lande didn’t have to search far for her first recruit, quickly signing up her niece, Sami Reynolds, to join the team.
“My aunt was my coach up until my sophomore year, so she coached me from when I was 8 years old until after the time I was 16,” Reynolds said. “She basically taught me almost everything I knew up to that point, it was amazing.”
S.W.A.T. was rounded out by many Snohomish girls, including two of Reynolds’ cousins, Emma and Riley. After its successful first year, the team got back together for another season, and Lande asked Reynolds to play again.
“It’s hilarious because when she was growing up I would not have thought this would be the kid who would end up being a D1 softball player,” Lande said. “Every year in little league I would be like ‘okay Sami are you gonna play softball with my team again this year?’ and she would say ‘Maybe if you take me to ice cream,’ So I pretty much had to bribe her into it.”
That was until Reynolds hit eighth grade when things evolved quickly.
“We were down in San Diego at nationals, and that was the first time things really started to click for her,” Lande said. “All of sudden she was jumping out as, wow, this kid is really different.”
Suddenly, Reynolds began drawing interest from college programs, receiving her first offer later that year from Arkansas.
Reynolds continued her softball career at Snohomish High School — the alma mater of former UW outfielder Trysten Melhart — and started attending Husky softball camps around that same time. At her first camp, coach Heather Tarr gave the Snohomish native a note which read “How far can you get with hard work? We will be looking forward to watching your progress in the future.”
“I really used that as motivation in the back of my mind,” Reynolds said. “To guide me through my process of growing up, strength and conditioning, and being the best player that I can be. I used that as kind of a motive.”
The Snohomish native decided to leave S.W.A.T. in 2016 to join the Majestics, a select team that included two other UW recruits: Megan Vandegrift and Emma Helm.
It was a new experience for Reynolds, and the first time she played for a coach other than Lande. The select program also presented her with a higher level of competition and introduced her to a new family, as many of Reynolds’ high school opponents became her teammates once she arrived at Montlake.
“We got to play against Emma [Helm] in high school,” Reynolds said. “It was so fun playing the competition that you knew was going to come here. We got to play Kaija [Gibson] and Amirah [Milloy], for Redmond, my freshman year. It was so amazing.”
Since debuting in the purple and gold, Reynolds has done more than expected. A successful first season saw her bat .330 and earn a spot on the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team. Reynolds was poised to take her performance to new heights in 2020, posting a .525 on-base percentage which included a 22-game streak of reaching base safely.
While she has stood out for her achievements on the field, Reynolds says the thing that has stuck with her most are the friendships she has created with her teammates.
“It’s a beautiful thing to walk into our atmosphere and into our environment and feel so welcomed, so loved, so cherished,” Reynolds said. “It feels like what I had when I was younger where everybody is just out here getting to know each other and having a good time. We're also connected like a family in a friendly way that it doesn't even feel like it's ever a challenge to get along with them.”
Although the camaraderie Reynolds has formed with her fellow Huskies is meaningful, the proximity of her Snohomish family makes it even better.
“Having a family here is so fun,” Reynolds said. “It’s so fun to play in front of them and I'm so grateful that I get to.”
And her family feels the same.
“It’s basically a dream come true,” Suanne Reynolds, Sami’s mother, said. “It is thrilling to have her right next to us. We couldn’t be luckier, or happier.”
