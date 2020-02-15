Scouting UCLA: Smith, offensive rebounds, and more to watch for in Westwood

As the Washington men’s basketball team’s Pac-12 collapse continues, it prepares to head to Westwood for a rematch with UCLA, the only team in the conference to beat them with point guard Quade Green eligible. Check out the numbers, players, and trends to watch ahead of the game at Pauley Pavillion.
Last time out
UCLA has continued its rollercoaster of a season since defeating Washington 66-64 in week one of the conference season. The Bruins (14-11, 7-5 Pac-12) dropped three games following its victory in Hec Ed Pavilion, but have rallied again, snatching upset wins against Colorado and Arizona. Entering the game on Saturday, UCLA is on a two-game win streak and is only a game out of first place in the Pac-12.
On Thursday, UCLA beat Washington State 86-83 in overtime even though the Bruins trailed by 12 halfway through the second half. Led by junior Chris Smith’s 23 points and major contribution from sophomore Cody Riley, who added 19 after being moved to the bench, the Bruins also clamped down on defense in the extra time, holding the Cougars to 36% from the floor.
More impressively though, WSU’s CJ Elleby was held to just 10 points in a game-high 42 minutes, one game after he dropped 34 on the Huskies in Pullman. And after shooting just 6-of-13 from the free throw line in regulation, UCLA hit seven free throws in overtime to secure the win.
Projected starters
G - Tyger Campbell, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, redshirt freshman
G - David Singleton, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, sophomore
F - Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, freshman
F - Chris Smith, 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, junior
C - Jalen Hill, 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, sophomore
Head coach Mick Cronin has chopped and changed the UCLA lineup all year as he’s tried to find his best starting five. Six players have at least 14 starts. Campbell will run the point. He’s the only player to start every game of the Cronin era, and his 108 assists are more than 60 more than the other closest Bruin.
The Bruins scoring mostly comes from Smith, who averages 13.1 points per game. The junior is the only player consistently getting into double-digits. Singleton meanwhile, is UCLA’s primary shooting threat, while Jaquez adds a defensive presence, leading the team in steals.
Hill is the only questionable starter here, as the center could be replaced by Riley. The center leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and is second on the team in points per game, but Cronin has started Riley 17 times this year and could reward the sophomore for his strong outing against WSU. Bench players to watch include redshirt senior guard Prince Ali and sophomore Jules Bernard.
Outlook
Once again, KenPom projects Washington to win 68-67 on Saturday in what it essentially projects to be a toss up. The Huskies may look to exploit the Bruin’s three-point defense. The Bruins allow opponents to shoot 39.1% from three, and if shooters like Nahziah Carter, RaeQuan Battle, Hameir Wright, and Jaden McDaniels can exploit the shooting behind the arc, things could open up down low for Isaiah Stewart.
However, the Huskies could once again struggle on the glass. Despite the Bruin’s smaller lineup excluding Hill, UCLA is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. Meanwhile Washington continues to struggle rebounding in the zone, and in a close game like KenPom projects, those extra possessions will be crucial.
Washington is desperately searching for a way to break this losing streak, and UCLA’s unpredictability gives the UW a chance to steal a game on the road. However, the Huskies are still searching for their first true road win, and Pauley Pavilion may not hold the answers.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
