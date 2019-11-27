Huskies could put all frustrations behind them with seventh straight Apple Cup victory

Disappointing. Frustrating. Perplexing. Sick to their stomachs.
These were the words Chris Petersen used to describe the Washington football team’s recent performance against Colorado. He wasn’t able to wrap up the Huskies’ season, but he tried to explain it at this week’s press conference.
“If there wasn’t [frustration], I sure as heck wouldn’t want them in our team room,” Petersen said. “Nobody’s good with this, and they shouldn’t be good with it. It was a pretty spirited practice out there.”
In anticipation of the 112th Apple Cup, Petersen and the Huskies (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) are indeed in the midst of a disappointing stretch of games, having lost three of their past four and, for the first time since 2015, are nowhere close to competing for a conference championship.
While a lack of experience on the defensive end realistically has hamstrung the UW since the beginning of the season, Petersen made no excuses about his expectations every year.
“We should compete for a Pac-12 Championship,” he said. “That’s the goal, and that’s what we should be able to do.”
But the Huskies won’t this year. With a losing record in conference and just one win in the Pac-12 North so far this year — against Oregon State — they have one more chance to salvage their season, against Washington State on Friday at 1 p.m.
Working with a short week — which Petersen said he preferred given the 20-14 loss to the Buffaloes — the UW expected some drop off from its defensive unit this season, but didn’t from its senior-laden offensive squad.
Against some of the nation’s words passing defenses in Oregon State and Colorado, with both giving up more than 280 yards per game, quarterback Jacob Eason and the UW offense threw for an average of 190.5, with just one touchdown and three interceptions.
Welcoming another bottom-feeder secondary to Husky Stadium — the Cougars rank at No. 121 in the nation in passing yards allowed — the Huskies will hope to find those answers on offense.
“There’s not a common thread,” Petersen said. “If there was a real common thread, we’d get that fixed. Sometimes it’s on the protection, sometimes it’s on the wideouts making a play. Sometimes it’s on the QB when the ball isn’t as accurate as it should be or in the wrong direction, it’s a little bit of all of those things.”
But one thing that Washington has always been able to rely on is a strong finish to the season. Disappointing losses and performances are not new to the UW, but a loss to Washington State in the Apple Cup would be. In five years, Petersen has yet to lose to Mike Leach and his Cougars.
A win wouldn’t necessarily alleviate all the pains and frustrations that have occurred for the Huskies this season, but a loss would be a devastating exclamation point to a dismal season that didn’t match expectations of a championship.
We’ll know Friday afternoon if the UW is up for the challenge and can make it seven in a row against their rivals east of the Cascades.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.