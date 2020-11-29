Defense, rebounding haunt Washington against No. 2 Baylor in Las Vegas

If one play summed up the Washington men’s basketball team’s performance against No. 2 Baylor Sunday in Las Vegas, it was the Huskies’ first three-pointer of the season.
With just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half, junior guard Jamal Bey received the ball behind the top of the key. Trying to avoid another shot clock violation, the Las Vegas native heaved a prayer from several feet behind the arc, but was blocked by Baylor’s Jared Butler. However, the ball landed right back in Bey’s hands, and the junior’s one-legged shot just beat the buzzer, pulling the Huskies within five points, 10-5.
It was the smallest deficit Washington faced for the rest of the game, as the Huskies (0-1) were drubbed in their season opener, 86-52, and struggled to find any offensive or defensive rhythm all night.
“Baylor’s a great team,” Bey said. “They’re the second-ranked team in the country for a reason, and we’ve just got to get better. No heads down as coach says.”
Sunday’s loss wasn’t all that unexpected though. Touting a new, guard-based offense and trying to account for the loss of two first-round NBA talents, the Huskies only announced its matchup with Bears (2-0) two days ago to face its third different season-opening opponent of the ever-evolving 2020-21 schedule.
Arranging the game in Las Vegas also made the matchup the second consecutive time Washington has begun its schedule with a neutral site affair against Baylor after the UW stormed back for an impressive victory in Alaska to start the 2019-20 season.
However, Sunday’s loss looked nothing like Washington’s triumph in Alaska. A little over a year ago, the Huskies held the Bears to just 35% shooting from the floor, and held BU to an 8-of-21 performance from behind the arc. On Sunday, Baylor had a 52% field goal percentage and piled on from deep, hitting 7-of-16 shots from three-point range.
The Bears also out-rebounded the Huskies 50-19 in Las Vegas, as opposed to an even 34-34 split when the teams met in 2019. Washington forward Nate Roberts led the team with five rebounds, no one else had more than three. Baylor scored 24 second-chance points and racked up 24 offensive boards. Washington head coach Mike Hopkins believes the problem with the glass starts with the guards being too focused on getting into transition.
“It’s a mentality,” he said. “They’re an aggressive team, they’re big and physical, they shoot the ball exceptionally well so they’ve got really good balance so we’re extended, and when you’re extended like that and they shoot the ball so well we needed to have better effort going in than going out and that was exposed for sure.”
Washington’s problems guarding the three and rebounding were on full display out of the halftime break. A little offensive coherency pulled the Huskies within 14 at the break, and put them in position to make a comeback with a strong start to the second half. Instead, Baylor went on a five-minute 15-5 run which included three three-pointers. The Bears also out-rebounded the Huskies 5-2 during that stretch.
“We just broke down and they made two threes,” Hopkins said. “Against a team like this, they came at us and it’s a valuable lesson. You’ve gotta be able to do your job. You’ve got to be able to execute the game plan. A couple breakdowns against a team like this, going down to a team like this, it’s hard climbing.”
The Huskies shooting wasn’t much better. Sophomore RaeQuan Battle led the team with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting and went 2-of-8 from three-point range, with most of his work coming after senior Hameir Wright’s foul trouble forced Washington to pivot to a four-guard lineup. Bey and junior Erik Stevenson both finished with eight points, and the latter added two threes as well.
“We showed some signs, put some different lineups in and learned a lot about ourselves,” Hopkins said. “No. 1 is we’ve obviously got to rebound the ball a lot better, but tough game, we’ve just got to DMGB — doesn’t matter get better.”
The Huskies are scheduled to head up to Salt Lake City for a Pac-12 clash with Utah Dec. 3 but the game’s status is unknown as the Utes shut down their program following a COVID-19 outbreak according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
