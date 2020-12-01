Instant: Offense struggles again as Washington falls to UC Riverside

Despite the best efforts of Quade Green, the Washington men's basketball team dropped its second straight game after losing to UC Riverside, 57-42.
Washington got off to another slow start against UC Riverside. A four-minute 9-0 run early in the first half set the tone early for UCR. The Highlanders (1-1) shot 12-of-32 from the floor and were led by center Jock Perry’s 14 points. UC Riverside also out-rebounded Washington 23-18, and prevented the Huskies from grabbing a single offensive board in the first half.
Quade Green was the only positive on offense for the Huskies (0-2). The guard from Philadelphia scored nine points in the first half, and at one point was responsible for 90% of Washington’s points. He also hit the UW’s only three-point shot at the half and added three assists. Green was the catalyst of Washington’s run right before the break, which cut UCR’s lead to 29-22.
But just like in its game against No. 2 Baylor Sunday, UC Riverside came out firing from the halftime break, stunning the Huskies and jumping out to a 14 points lead in the first five minutes. Once again, Washington’s inability to score hurt the team, as it just couldn’t generate enough offense to go on a run and get back in the game.
Green remained the Huskies main source of scoring, putting up 18 points, four assists, and going 2-of-3 from three, but Washington started to show some life with 10 minutes left on the clock. Junior forward Hameir Wright hit a big three-pointer, the first from a UW player not named Green, and a wide open dunk from Jamal Bey cut the lead to eight with eight minutes left to play.
That was as close as Washington would get however. Riverside closed the door with some clutch shooting from freshman Wil Tattersall and redshirt senior Arinze Chidom. The Highlanders were helped by the Huskies going 0-of-12 from the floor. Washington didn't make a field goal for the final nine minutes and didn't score any points in the final four and a half minutes.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
