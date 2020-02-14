Huskies falter in tough road game, pick up 10th conference loss

The Washington women’s basketball team was able to stay on pace with No. 12 Arizona in the first half, but couldn’t make up ground in the second to fall 64-53 in Tucson.
The Huskies (11-13, 3-10 Pac-12) started out hot and actually carried a one-point lead after the first quarter. They knocked down half of their opening six three-point attempts. They also had strong ball movement, with four of its five field goals being assisted.
While they did turn the ball over nine times in the first half, the Huskies were able to get back and limit the Wildcats (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12) to just 4 points off of turnovers.
The Huskies showed zone looks early, and it momentarily stumped the Wildcats, leading to forcing four turnovers and getting their hands on even more than that.
The momentum shifted midway through the second period though, with UA reeling off 14 points in the final 6:35 to control a six-point lead into the break. The UW had difficulty guarding the deep shots, with the opposition raining in 6-for-11 on three balls.
Arizona’s ability to knock down shots continued out of the break as it cashed in on 53% of its looks from the floor, and Washington found itself down double digits for a majority of the third quarter, and went into the final 10 minutes down 10 points.
While the Huskies were able to keep the game within reach up until the fourth, they had trouble keeping up with the Wildcats near the end. They opened the final period with seven turnovers in just over five minutes, which helped contribute to a 9-0 Wildcat run that would put the game away.
After the first quarter, the Dawgs were only able to pick up four more assists, but on 14 made baskets. They finished the game with 21 turnovers, their most in the past six games.
37 points came from the UW starters in this one, with Melgoza leading the way with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. The bench shot a combined 3-for-14 on the game.
Washington now travels to Tucson, Ariz. where it will take on Arizona State on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT to close out the road trip.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
