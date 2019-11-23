Dawgs blow out Redhawks behind Henson’s double-double

The first time the Washington women’s basketball team played Seattle U under Jody Wynn, the game went to overtime before the Huskies could get the win. The second time, Washington won by 11 points. This time isn’t wasn’t even close.
The Huskies (3-1) continued a win streak in place since the 80s with a dominant 78-46 victory over the Redhawks (1-5).
“It was good to get a nice win under our belt,” sophomore center Darcy Rees said. “Being at home, there’s a lot of mental stuff that goes into these games, rivalries and things like that.”
Senior forward Mai-Loni Henson led the Huskies with a double-double, putting up 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Haley Van Dyke added 14 points and 12 rebounds as well. Most of the rebounds were defensive.
The Huskies finished the game with 62 rebounds, and over 60% were defensive.
“Right off the tip I thought defensively we were just really locked in,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “...We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but defensively we were dialed in. We were rebounding the ball really well.”
The Huskies won the tipoff, and from then on it was their game. Seattle U made only four shots during the first quarter — three free throws and a layup — for only five points. The Dawgs ran away from them with 23 points, led by Henson.
The second quarter was much of the same. The Redhawks managed eight points instead of five, but Washington added 21. The scoring came entirely from the UW’s front court, and the last five points all from Van Dyke.
It was the second time in as many games that the Huskies held their opponents to 13 points in a half. This time they didn’t force a lot of turnovers, but they grabbed a lot of defensive rebounds and kept the Redhawks from a lot of second chance shots.
“The more we turn people over, the less defensive rebounds we’re going to get,” Wynn said. “We only turned them over 17 times, so there was a little bit more defensive rebounding for us to be able to get.”
While Seattle U managed to double its first half score in the third quarter alone, the Huskies still maintained a 33-point lead by the end of the frame. Washington’s pace didn’t change much as the Redhawks got more shots in the basket, but the team still outscored Seattle in the third.
The Redhawks made a bid to catch up in the end, but it was far too late. The Huskies maintained a 33-point lead on Seattle U for the win.
The Huskies will head to Puerto Rico over Thanksgiving to face Iona, Howard, and Iowa. All three matches will be broadcast on FloBasketball.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
