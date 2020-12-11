Offense struggles in tough loss against WSU

The Washington women’s basketball team has had mixed consistency with scoring so far this season, but it was an especially unusual night for the offense, which failed to keep up against Washington State in a tough 60-52 loss.
The Huskies (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) struggled to get a shot off the entire game, with a stifling defense making it difficult to do hardly anything. The Cougars (1-0 Pac-12) held the team to just 16 points in the first half and kept a 20-point lead nearly the whole game.
“We were playing chase a lot defensively,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
Because of Covid-19 issues, it was the first game of the season for the WSU team. Wynn noted that the Cougs had impressive decision making and playmaking ability during the matchup.
The Huskies, however, struggled with both of those things. They didn’t make one three point shot during the first half, which might not have proved to be much of a problem if someone could have pulled through from the field, but no one did. The team only shot 21.4% from the field and 0% from beyond the arc during the first half. In the second, Washington’s scoring ability did improve, but not by enough.
Exacerbating the shooting problem, Washington struggled to keep the ball in control, giving up 16 turnovers and failing to find rebounds consistently. The noticeably-upset coaching bench didn’t seem happy with the somewhat chaotic performance.
Light at the end of the tunnel for Van Dyke
Although it was an undoubtedly rough game for Washington, a fight in the fourth quarter by junior forward Haley Van Dyke helped to close a drastic gap and keep the final score within eight points.
Van Dyke, who was predicted to take the place of last year’s top scorers, has struggled with consistency during the beginning of the season, usually making the top three of Washington’s scorers but often leading in turnovers.
For much of the season the scoring burden has fallen on freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, who started the season off incredibly strong, but wasn’t able to find a strong rhythm during the past two games. Against WSU, she only scored eight points and led the team in turnovers.
Van Dyke stepped up to lead the team in scoring, finding a double-double with 19 total points and 11 rebounds. Nine of those points came from the fourth quarter.
“At the end, she did a much better job in the second half of gathering herself, going off of two feet, and just slowing down,” Wynn said. “So that’s definitely a bright spot.”
Wynn also said that the team had been missing Van Dyke’s leadership on offense during the beginning of the season and was happy to see her step up today. Washington will need Van Dyke, and others, to find consistency in upcoming matchups as the team dives deeper into conference play.
