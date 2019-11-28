Huskies pick up first road win of the season in Puerto Rico

The Washington women’s basketball team extended its win streak to three on Thanksgiving morning thanks to big games from three Huskies in double figures to power it over Iona 64-35.
After struggling a bit to score in some of the team’s early games, Amber Melgoza came out by hitting her first three shots of the game, pushing the Dawgs (4-1) to an early 6-3 lead.
The Dawgs then stalled on offense and it wouldn’t be until the 4:03 mark in the first quarter that someone else scored. Haley Van Dyke scored back-to-back buckets in the blink of an eye.
Melgoza and Van Dyke combined for 9-of-13 shooting and 19 points in the first half. The two each poured in 12 points on the game. Eight total Huskies scored in the game.
On the other side, the three ball was Iona’s (1-4) main source of scoring. The Gaels knocked down three of nine attempts from distance to try to keep the game close but still found themselves down 15 going into the break.
Washington only reigned in two threes in the opening half, and they came from an unlikely duo. Rita Pleskevich and Khayla Rooks were just a combined 3-19 from deep coming into Puerto Rico but hit the first two from downtown for the Dawgs.
Rooks then heated up in the second half. She knocked down her first three attempts from three, in the third quarter. She poured in 11 points in the period alone and had a team-high 17 points in the game which is her new career-high as well. She hit five-for-six from three and pulled in three rebounds to go with it.
The Huskies closed out the third quarter on a 12-0 run to balloon its lead to 28 going into the final quarter.
The UW defense was once again great, it only allowed 14 points in the whole second half and only 34 points total which is the lowest it has allowed all season. The Gaels were only able to make four shots in the second half, and 11 all game.
Washington trailed in the opening couple of minutes of this game following a Gael three early, but then led the rest of the way.
Washington will play again tomorrow morning against Howard, also at 9 a.m. and still in Puerto Rico.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
