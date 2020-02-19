The message remains consistent, but execution is changing as Huskies look to break through losing streak

Following its seventh and eighth straight losses, the stacked up defeats are getting to the Washington men’s basketball team. At times, the UW looks like it can compete in the Pac-12 despite its record. But more often than not, and especially down the stretch, it falls apart.
Plagued by the same problems that have followed them all season on the offensive glass and protecting the ball, the Huskies’ (12-14, 2-11 Pac-12) offense and defense has struggled to find consistency since the ineligibility of Quade Green.
“It’s really hard,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “It’s the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. But at the end of the day, the coaches are trying to get these guys better. It’s been slower than we thought it was going to be, in a certain way.”
“What can you do? You have to stay positive, you have young kids who are pretty fragile … You just try to keep them up, try to practice and get better and try to learn from our mistakes,” he said.
Hopkins has kept his message consistent through Washington’s losing streak, preaching high energy and trying to keep the rotations as stable as he can, but this past weekend, some of that went out of the window.
Junior forward and leader Hameir Wright played just the opening minute in the Huskies’ loss to UCLA due to low energy, according to Hopkins, and fellow junior Nahziah Carter has been up and down all year.
“We just have to keep focus for long periods of times,” Hopkins said after the Feb. 15 loss to the Bruins. “We’ve showed moments, you know, maybe you make a couple of substations here and then next thing you know — every possession matters.”
At the end of the day, Hopkins said the Huskies just aren’t making enough plays to win when they are there. Washington’s only two wins in conference play were at home — against USC and Oregon State — so the opportunity this week to match up against Stanford and Cal will be one of the last chances for the UW to win in friendly confines.
But it won’t be as easy as getting home-court advantage. The Huskies haven’t won in over a month, and when asked after the loss to the Trojans on Feb. 13 about what they needed to do to get over the hump, freshman forward Jaden McDaniels couldn’t come up with any solutions.
“I couldn’t even tell you,” he said. “I don’t know.”
Whether Washington has enough gas in the tank to win another game this season remains to be seen. If the past month has been any indication, they have the tools to snap the losing streak, but not enough consistency to finish games.
Nonetheless, Hopkins’ message will remain the same. Whether it's benching his upperclassmen starter as an example, or making other substitutions for increased energy, the UW’s third-year head coach is going to keep to his philosophies until it works.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
