Cook elected AVCA President

While the 2020 presidential election continues to draw the attention of the country, Washington volleyball head coach Keegan Cook recently won an election of his own.
Beginning January 2021, Cook will start his term as the president-elect of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Board of Directors. The new role will see Cook serve as president-elect for one year, AVCA President for two, and then take on a past-president advisory role for a final year after completing his term.
"There is no better time than now for coaches of all levels to commit to the communities striving on behalf of our athletes," Cook said in a press release Monday. "The AVCA is an established and invaluable leader within our sport. I am grateful to the membership for the opportunity to contribute in the coming years."
Cook will replace current president and Butler head coach Sharon Clark, who will move into the past-president role.
"Volunteering to take on a leadership role in the middle of a pandemic takes courage," AVCA executive director Kathy DeBoer said. "To have three of the most respected coaches in the country accept these roles is not only affirming to our staff but should give all AVCA members confidence about the future of the organization."
Cook arrived at Montlake as an assistant in 2013, and was part of Washington’s run to the Final Four a year later under former Washington head coach Jim McLaughlin. In 2014, Cook was appointed the head coach of the beach volleyball team ahead of its inaugural season, and then promoted again to replace McLaughlin in 2015 after his mentor’s departure to Notre Dame.
Since becoming head coach of the volleyball team, Cook has won two Pac-12 titles and made three runs to the Elite Eight. Nine of his players have earned AVCA All-American honors, and he holds a record of 137-36 as head coach.
