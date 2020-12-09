‘Old-school soul point guard’: Pryor leads Washington to first win

Twenty minutes before he was introduced to an empty Alaska Airlines Arena as a starter by the PA system, Nate Pryor had no idea he was going to be on the court for tipoff.
The junior from West Seattle, who arrived on Montlake via North Idaho College, didn’t play a single minute against UC Riverside and was simply preparing to make his first appearance at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. However, with starting point guard and leading scorer Quade Green still feeling under the weather after battling sickness all week, head coach Mike Hopkins chose to give the local kid a chance against cross-town rivals Seattle U.
“He’s an old-school soul point guard,” Hopkins said. “The difference with him and everybody is he plays like it’s his last game. He plays with a lot of energy, he plays team basketball, he shares it, he runs a team, and we needed that type of energy.”
Pryor repaid his coach’s faith in spades, as the junior inspired Washington to a 73-41 win, the team’s first of the year. Playing their most complete game of the season so far— with a potent offense, a stingy defense, and a dominant showing on the boards — the Huskies (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) also avoided replicating their worst start since the team went 0-5 to begin the 1994-95 campaign.
“We’re trying to set the tempo here,” Pryor said.
Despite the success of his outing of the Redhawks (3-4), Pryor wasn’t the clear cut first choice to replace Green. Sophomore Marcus Tsohonis, who replaced the former Kentucky transfer during the 2019-20 season, was also an option, but Hopkins chose to go with the junior college transfer because of his defense and ability to run the offense fluidly.
“When [Pryor] has the ball everything calms down,” he said.
Initially the decision seemed questionable, as Seattle U jumped out to an early lead. Pryor turned the ball over on a poor pass, missed a jump shot, and committed a foul during the first five minutes of play before being subbed out for Green.
Hopkins stuck with his decision though, bringing Pryor back in around the 10-minute mark of the first half and the junior found his groove. He began attacking the paint, scoring his first points of the game just 11 seconds after returning to the court.
Two minutes later with the game tied 17-17, Pryor went on a personal 6-0 run by converting and-one plays on consecutive possessions, giving the Huskies a lead they never gave back and showing the resolve Hopkins had been looking for.
“Very happy about [Pryor]'s performance, how he responded tonight,” he said. “He’ll be a great player for us moving forward.”
Pryor’s team-high 18 minutes in the first half was three more than he’d played in the past three games combined, and he entered the break as the Huskies’ leading scorer with 11 points. The junior ended the night with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a block. He shot 4-of-10 from the floor, 1-of-2 from three, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. In 31 minutes on the court, he was plus-30. No other UW player was higher than plus-24.
The junior guard’s ability to run in transition and command the offense also helped free up Green, who had one of his most efficient nights in a Washington uniform by shooting 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from deep. Hopkins was particularly impressed by how well the two were able to compliment each other.
“You can see chemistry,” he said “Sometimes you can’t explain how it happens but it happens and they’ve got it.”
Pryor and Green also formed a dynamic duo at the top of the zone, snatching two steals each despite both being listed 6-foot-4 or shorter. They also helped neutralize Seattle U swingman Riley Grigsby and guard Darrion Trammell, who both entered the night averaging more than 18 points each, yet combined for just 15 on Wednesday night.
“Coach [Hopkins] always tells us defense turns into offense,” Pryor said. “We’re a transition team. The more we get out and run the more points we’re gonna score so we’ve got to take care of defense first.”
While there is no clear sign whether Pryor will be able to continue this level of play against Pac-12 schools, he won’t have to wait long for his opportunity.
Washington welcomes Oregon to Alaska Airlines Arena for a 5 p.m. Saturday matchup with the Huskies still in search of their first conference win.
