Drechsel’s play peaking at the right time for the Huskies

Since she joined the team last year, junior Samantha Drechsel has been an offensive force for the Huskies, following close behind Washington’s powerhouse senior outside hitter Kara Bajema. But this season everything has seemed to come together, not just hitting.
Drechsel is hitting 3.31 kills per set in conference games, and her 205 kills this season are the 13th best in the conference. But she’s also been showing up big on the block all season and is third behind middle blockers Lauren Sanders and Avie Niece in blocks.
She had a season-high of six blocks against Colorado last weekend, along with leading the team in kills.
“With blocking I’ve been working super hard at seeing the game better and getting into good spots,” Drechsel said. “I think against Colorado I was able to do it consistently, which was something new for me.”
Drechsel’s combined 18 kills and six blocks were good for 23 points on Sunday, leading the team by far. But she was also only one dig behind senior libero Shayne McPherson, currently No. 5 all-time in digs for Washington, with 12 in the match.
It was her most defensive match of the season, beating a previous high of six digs easily.
“She’s never been a one-tool player so it’s nice to see other parts of her game coming out in competition,” head coach Keegan Cook said.
Drechsel transferred to Washington from Maryland last season after a Terrapins coaching change. A native of Woodinville, that also meant returning home.
As a freshman at Maryland, Drechsel played both left and right sides, and that didn’t change when she arrived in Washington.
“Sam’s had to deal with many different positions, right side to outside, right side to outside,” Bajema said. “She’s been doing a really good job of doing her best in whatever Keegan gives her. Whatever’s best from the team is her mindset.”
Up next
Washington will get its first rematch of the season as the Southern California schools come to town. The Huskies beat UCLA in Westwood but fell to USC 3-1.
UCLA sits at No. 25 in the AVCA poll, while USC is receiving the second most votes of the teams left out. Both teams are big threats for Washington.
“Oof, I think both LA teams are playing their best volleyball of the year,” Cook said. “When I watch them, they look like late tournament teams, if not final four contenders. They’re physical and confident. These are probably going to be our two toughest matches in quite some time. They look really strong right now.”
The Huskies host USC at 8 p.m. Friday and will face UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday.
