Battle shoots Huskies to victory in surprise start

When Washington men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins told RaeQuan Battle that he was going to make his first career start on Thursday, the freshman thought he had misheard him.
“I just repeated what coach said, like, ‘I’m starting?’” Battle said.
Injected into the starting lineup in the middle of the national anthem for fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels, who was held out due to an ankle injury sustained on the Bay Area road trip, Battle only found out he was starting a few minutes before lineups were announced to the crowd at Hec Ed Pavilion.
Even though his start was on short notice, Battle literally stepped up for the Huskies (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12) straight from the jump. After winning the tipoff, sophomore Jamal Bey, in his new role as the starting point guard, brought the ball down the court.
The freshman made a cut down the baseline from one corner to the other and the Huskies swung the ball around to find him wide open. His shot was money, giving Washington a 3-0 lead it never gave up on its way to a 64-56 win over the Beavers (12-5, 2-3 Pac-12).
“If I’m being real, that’s my mom’s shot,” Battle said. “The corner shot. So I learned it from her.”
But the first shot of the night was just a precursor for what was to come. Battle hit two more threes in the first half to lead all players with 11 points at the break. He also grabbed two rebounds, two assists, and made his impact felt on defense with three steals. In his 24 minutes on the court, the Huskies were plus-15. No other UW player had a plus-minus over six.
“He’s got that amazing, not only shooter’s mechanics and feel, but he’s got the shooter’s mind,” Hopkins said. “To do what he did tonight is pretty special and it was a big difference in the game.”
The freshman’s emergence as the shooter he was advertised to be couldn’t come at a better time. The Huskies were shooting a mere 24.4% from three in conference play before Thursday, worst in the Pac-12 by more than three percentage points, and after losing sophomore Quade Green, only Nahziah Carter was shooting better than 35% from deep.
Battle wasn’t the obvious answer to this problem either. Going into the matchup with Oregon State, he had played just 36 minutes and had made only three of his 12 attempted shots.
“It hurt, hearing that ‘stay ready, stay ready,’ and then not playing,” he said. “But I just got to trust my coaches and trust my teammates to get me there. So I trusted them, my time came, and I went in. I play this game every day so, I mean, it’s just natural.”
Another impact of Battle’s shooting was the floor spacing it created. In the two losses Washington suffered in the Bay Area, both Stanford and California threw double and sometimes triple teams at freshman Isaiah Stewart. It worked, as he had the two least productive offensive outings of his career.
Oregon State did the same for most of the first half, holding the star forward to just two points in 13 minutes. But after Battle’s shooting display, the Beavers had to respect his range and Stewart made them pay for leaving him alone in the paint, adding 11 points in the second half to bring him up to 13.
“I think it opens up for everything,” Hopkins said. “For drives, for kick outs, it just flows to the game. It’s the biggest weapon in the game and when you have guys who can space the floor, we’ve got guys who can penetrate and play.”
Hopkins confirmed after the game that McDaniels will return for Saturday’s matchup against No. 8 Oregon, so Battle’s role in a fully healthy Washington lineup remains unknown. One thing that is though is that the freshman will keep that same shooter’s mentality that helped him lead the Huskies to victory on Thursday.
“One of my high school coaches told me, ‘just stay inside the four lines of the court,’” he said. “I did that and played my game.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
