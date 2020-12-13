Huskies bounce back in non-conference win, beat Portland 80-56

When sophomore center Quay Miller drove to the net for the first six points of the game, it looked as though the Washington women’s basketball team might have a chance to mend its scoring difficulties after a week of tough losses. Miller, who scored a career-high 21 points, didn’t stop there, pushing to establish an early lead that held Washington’s energy throughout the game.
Despite the absence of their leading scorer, freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, the Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) were able to work out the shooting issues which plagued them in last game’s messy loss, quickly turning around the troublesome shooting and ending the game 64.8% from the field, the best percentage at home for the team since 1988.
The massive offensive improvements helped the Huskies hold a ten-or-more lead throughout the majority of the game. It proved to be enough to ensure the Pilot’s (3-2) downfall, securing another non-conference success for the Huskies who emerged with a 80-56 win.
“The ball moved today and that was the difference between two days ago and this afternoon,” head coach Jody Wynn.
And almost everyone was involved in moving that ball from the beginning. Six Washington players scored in the first quarter, where the team shot 69% from the field and 50% from deep.
Although turnovers worked against production for both teams, Washington was able to cut down from eight in the first half to five in the second and maximized scoring off of Portland’s 19.
Jumping to intercept passes and fighting for rebounds off every Pilot’s shot, Washington looked committed defensively throughout the entire game.
Miller was not alone in her scoring success, with six Huskies finishing the game in double digits. Along with Miller, senior center Alexis Griggsby, junior center Darcy Rees, and sophomore guard Callie Lind all set their season highs.
“We work on our shooting everyday,” Miller said. “Some days we miss shots, like against WSU, but I think today was just a day to show the conference we can shoot. We might have off games, but we’ll always bounce back no matter what.”
Despite being short handed, the team was able to find a rhythm missing from the last couple games. This rhythm will need to continue when Washington picks up conference play next week, taking on an undefeated Oregon team at Alaska Airlines Arena Saturday, Dec.19.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
