Final indoor meet presents opportunity for Huskies across the board

While the MPSF championships at the Dempsey Indoor are essentially just another chance for the Washington track and field team to improve, this weekend’s meet does offer a variety of exceptionally significant opportunities.
“A lot of us are using the MPSF as a last opportunity to produce a qualifier,” head coach Andy Powell said. “And if we’re already qualified in an event, it’s a tune-up for the national meet.”
Among the athletes with national aspirations are senior Olivia Gruver, who is just two weeks removed from setting the school record in the women’s pole vault, and senior Chase Smith, the NCAA’s 12th-ranked men’s pole vaulter, both of whom will be active this weekend.
Additionally, senior Angel Nkwonta, who broke her own school record in the women’s weight throw a week ago, is an athlete who could make a final push into the national conversation with a strong performance.
But aside from the nationally competitive athletes, Powell also stressed the importance of this weekend for the rest of the Huskies.
“There is a huge group within our team and the other schools where it’s going to be their last indoor meet, because they are still developing and not qualifying for indoor nationals,” Powell said. “So for those athletes, this is it. Let’s try to end on a good note, then get ready for the outdoor season.”
But regardless of the national status of any individual athlete, Powell has one message for the entire team heading into the weekend.
“Our general theme for both our men’s and women’s programs is to go out and compete,” Powell said. We feel like whether you’re a national qualifier already, or this is your last meet, we think the best thing you can do is go out and compete and place as high as possible in whatever heat or event that you’re in.”
The MPSF championships at the Dempsey Indoor begin this Friday at noon.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
