Introducing Derham Cato: Three takeaways from UW’s new tight ends coach

This was supposed to be the first week in over a month without Washington football to talk about, following a real, honest-to-goodness Spring Game that was scheduled for this past Saturday.
Instead, reporters got to continue their teleconference circuit through the coaching staff, talking to new tight ends coach Derham Cato for the first time Wednesday. Yay.
Anyway, here are three things we learned from Cato in his first media appearance.
John Donovan played a role in getting him the job
It figures that coming into a program with one open coaching spot amid a cast of strangers, new offensive coordinator John Donovan would want to fill the hole with a familiar face. He had the chance to do that with Cato, who has been in the program for the past three years as an offensive analyst, and he took it.
Cato worked as a graduate assistant for Donovan at Vanderbilt from 2011-13, when the latter was the offensive coordinator under James Franklin. Donovan ended up following Franklin to Penn State, while Cato moved on to FCS Davidson, where he spent a year as an offensive line and tight ends coach and another as an offensive coordinator.
“We’re both East Coast guys and we worked together down in the South in Nashville,” Cato said. “Next thing you know, eight or nine years later, we end up in the Pacific Northwest together in Seattle. It’s pretty cool how it all worked out.”
As such, Cato was the only coach on the UW staff who had any prior knowledge of Donovan as a coordinator before he was hired. Cato referred to Donovan as one of the most formative coaches in his own career path.
“He sees the big picture and does a great job formulating an offense around his personnel,” Cato said. “He’s just an awesome dude to work for too; very level-headed, doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low.”
He valued his time as an analyst at UW
So Cato was an offensive analyst the past three years at Montlake. What does that even mean?
Cato said his job mostly came down to scouting. During the season, he gathered intel on upcoming opponents, helped set up the scout team’s look each week, and worked with the position coaches to form Washington’s game plan for Saturday.
In the offseason, he did deep dives on particular teams, studying film to see what schemes or concepts the Huskies could lift into their own offense.
More importantly, it didn’t involve one key area: recruiting.
“In college football nowadays, particularly at the power five level, as a position coach, recruiting is a 24/7 year-round job,” Cato said. “Just being in that analyst position, there’s some more time to study football, all of the different situations. [It] almost felt like I was in the NFL a little bit, just in terms of being able to dive deep, particularly in the offseason when there’s a little bit more time.”
He doesn’t see too much change in store in the UW offense, at least for the tight ends
While Donovan is being brought in to shake up a UW offense that’s had struggles in the past couple years, his scheme is still going to a pro-style, multiple one. And that may not mean a ton of change for the tight ends.
“It’s going to be similar to years past,” Cato said. “At the end of the day, we really talk about how this offense really develops tight ends in terms of giving them a complete resume. We ask them to do a lot of different things.”
“A lot of different things” involves run-blocking — both leading to the play-side and sealing off the back-side — helping out in pass protection, and stretching the field both vertically and horizontally by running faster, more physical routes in the passing game.
Over the course of last year, it meant doing each of those from a variety of positions beyond the end of the line of scrimmage. Multiple tight ends worked into the backfield at fullback before sophomore Jack Westover more or less took that spot for his own.
And at the end of the year, both Hunter Bryant — now off to the NFL — and junior Cade Otton took snaps all the way out at the boundaries like a wide receiver. Sophomore Devin Culp also played in every game except the season opener against Eastern Washington last season, even though he didn’t register a catch.
So once the Huskies eventually get back together as a group, the tight end room, including two true freshmen in Mark Redman and Mason West, will have plenty to get down.
“I know they’re excited, they’re ready to go,” Cato said. “This program has been tight-end heavy in years past as well. They’re really fired up to continue that.”
