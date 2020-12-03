Huskies zone defense looks shaky in loss to Utah

Whether a product of fatigue from playing three games in just five days or a general lack of execution, head coach Mike Hopkins’ patented zone defense looked shaky in the second half of the Washington men’s basketball team’s Pac-12 opener against Utah.
Though both of Washington’s centers — Riley Sorn and Nate Roberts — had some success in the paint, the Utes consistently broke down the Huskies’ defense, attacking holes in the zone, and getting to the rim at will. With 34 points in the paint, their penetration not only resulted in a heap of layups and free throw attempts, but opened up the floor for Utah’s guards to sink shots along the perimeter.
“They hit the weak spots in the zone,” Roberts said. “We just have to do a better job of executing and finishing all the way through.”
Following Thursday’s loss, Hopkins addressed the opposition’s offensive surge, which included a 20-3 run in the second half, during a postgame press conference, via Zoom.
“In the second half, they shot 51% from the field and I think it was over 40% from the three,” Hopkins noted. “Those aren’t winning numbers for us.”
Hopkins shed little light on potential adjustments that he’ll consider making defensively, but expressed that stability and constant attentiveness will be of utmost significance moving forward.
“It’s just consistency…” Hopkins said. “You could definitely see they were making more baskets than they did in the first half.”
But regardless of the solution, defensive issues have been a recurring theme over the Huskies’ first three games. To win games and be successful in the long run, Washington will need to begin stringing stops together to enable them to push the tempo and play at their own pace.
Promising performance out of Washington’s bigs
The emergence of sophomore centers Nate Roberts and Riley Sorn were among the lone bright spots in a game that marked UW’s third straight loss.
The Huskies were dominated on the glass through their first two games, by a staggering margin of 47 rebounds, but a 13-board performance out of Roberts helped the Huskies bridge the gap, finishing with 43 boards on the night and just one shy of Utah.
Moreover, the 7-foot-4 Sorn, who played in just one game last season, logged significant minutes and added 8 points, including an impressive two-handed dunk that followed a pair of offensive rebounds. When asked about Sorn’s performance, Hopkins provided some high praise, while noting how he’s benefited from battling against guys like Isaiah Stewart and Noah Dickerson in practice in recent years.
“Riley has been the most improved player in our program, bar none,” Hopkins said.
While Sorn’s early entry to Thursday’s game came as a bit of surprise, given the guard-heavy lineups that Hopkins has frequently elected to roll with in the Huskies prior contests, he certainly made the case to receive more minutes in the future.
“He’s got a great IQ and all he cares about is winning,” Hopkins said. “I was really proud of him tonight, for sure.”
