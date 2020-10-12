Pro Husky Highlights: Roldan hits form, Thomas ranks in LPGA tournament, Pérez makes debut

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes every Monday while we wait for the return of college athletics.
Cristian Roldan: Seattle Sounders, MLS
Featuring in the starting lineup the past three games for the Seattle Sounders, Cristian Roldan has helped propel the team to three straight victories. The midfielder has played a prominent role on the wing throughout the season, despite not contributing the goal-scoring numbers normally expected of a player in his position.
However, Roldan’s recent form has finally started translating into statistics, scoring two and assisting one during Seattle’s three-game win streak. His two goals came in a 3-1 win versus LA Galaxy, while his low cross for Jordan Morris’ opener against Real Salt Lake lifted the Sounders to a 2-1 victory.
Goals like this 😍@JmoSmooth13 comes through with the Play of the Match! @TCLMobileGlobal | #SEAvRSL pic.twitter.com/Eo8iG61RUw— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 8, 2020
The California native’s offensive contributions have helped the Sounders stake their claim as the best team in the Western Conference, and they hope to continue their form against the Colorado Rapids in Denver on Oct. 14.
Charlotte Thomas: LPGA
Washington’s all-time leader in top 25 finishes for women’s golf, Charlotte Thomas finished tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. The 27-year-old shot 1-under par in the course of the tournament, highlighted by her strong start. She recorded three birdies to start round one, finishing the tournament with 12. The rest of the scorecard was filled out by 11 bogeys while shooting at par for the remaining holes.
Her performance in New Jersey this past weekend marked the third time she’s shot under par for a tournament this year. Thomas rode the momentum she built at the Cambia Portland Classic, where she finished T-35th at 4-under par. As she continues her sophomore season in the LPGA, she ranks 218th on the Rolex World Rankings and 71st on the CME rankings.
Happy #WomensGolfDay to past, current and future generations of women golfers. You all inspire me 💕🏌🏿♀️🏌🏾♀️🏌🏽♀️🏌🏼♀️🏌🏻♀️💕 pic.twitter.com/BGRKLdR9VI— Charlotte Thomas (@C_Thomas54) September 1, 2020
Amanda Pérez: Sporting CP, Campeonato Nacional Feminino
Amanda Pérez, who played for the UW women’s soccer team 2013-2017, started this season with a new club for the third consecutive year, joining Portuguese club Sporting CP over the summer after spending the past season with Vittsjö GIK in Sweden.
The Mexican midfielder has appeared in both of the opening matches of the Portuguese women’s league season, contributing to her team’s two victories. Sporting’s victories have come by convincing margins, scoring 12 goals and only conceding one. Despite a near-perfect start to the season, the Lisbon-based club currently sits in second place in the southern division, only behind S.L. Benfica on goal difference.
🗣 “O @Sporting_CP é um grande clube e estou muito feliz por poder representá-lo”— Sporting CP Futebol Feminino (@FutFemSCP) January 30, 2020
Bem-vinda, @amandapm17 👋
🇲🇽 Internacional mexicana
✍️ https://t.co/a7b67ZTETB pic.twitter.com/mSUhRwPd6A
