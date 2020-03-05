Huskies can't repeat Pac-12 magic, fall in first round

The Washington women’s basketball team couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to grab a win in the Pac-12 tournament, falling 72-63 to Utah in Las Vegas.
The Huskies (13-17, 5-14 Pac-12) entered the fourth quarter down four points, and with a red-hot Amber Melgoza on 23 herself. They were not able to regain the lead at any point in the final quarter though and only made five shots on 14 attempts, including going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.
The Utes (14-16, 7-12 Pac-12) closed out the game on hot shooting, knocking down 54% of their shots in the final quarter. They finished the game with 36 points in the paint, which contributed to their 48% shooting for the whole game.
The first quarter had a frantic pace with 33 total shots going up, and 38 points scored. Utah opened the game by attacking the inside, with six of its nine field goals coming in the paint. Utah led by four after the first quarter and a big part of it was their 60% shooting from the field.
The momentum shifted in the second quarter when the UW came out in a 1-3-1 zone that stifled UU. It was only able to score nine points in that period, on 33% shooting and 0-for-4 from the three point line. The UW also forced eight turnovers.
On the other end, the Dawgs started to see some shots fall early in the quarter. They knocked down three triples in just under a two minute stretch that shot their lead to seven with 5:16 before the break.
The shot-making stalled after that. The Dawgs did not make another field goal in the first half, but some rock-solid free throw shooting from Melgoza helped keep them in front by six at the break. Melgoza scored 19 points, and 13 came in the second quarter.
“I just look at it as do or die, you gotta put everything out there,” Melgoza said. “It’s March, I’m a very competitive person and I wanna win, sometimes when you wanna win, you gotta put the ball in the basket, and that’s something I do because I’m very offensively aggressive.”
The Dawgs cooled off in the third quarter, and only knocked down five shots to score 12 points.
Melgoza picked up her third foul with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter, and while coming in and out of the lineup, the Utes strung together a 14-0 run to storm back and build a nine-point lead.
The senior Melgoza finished out her UW career with a 30-point effort, and knocked down all 11 of her attempts at the free throw line.
“She’s as competitive as any competitor I’ve been around and she’s time and time again, not afraid to put her team on her back, not afraid of the challenge, not afraid of failure,” Wynn said. “She’s just one of those kids that’s gonna find a way to get it done, and never stop trying. Watching Amber play, you just never want those 40 minutes to end.”
It ultimately was not enough, with the next highest Husky, Lexi Griggsby, putting up 11, and the rest of the team only combining for 22 points.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
