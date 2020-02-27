Transfer relievers look to continue strong form in home-opening series

The Washington baseball team returns home this weekend to face UC Irvine for its first home series. The Huskies are riding a five-game win-streak orchestrated by a strong bullpen and late-game heroics against Fresno State.
In the Huskies’ first two games and eight innings, they teetered on the brink of falling to 0-3 behind an underwhelming 5.88 ERA. Then, in the top of the ninth inning in game three against LMU, the Huskies (5-2) dug in and scored two runs to escape with a win.
Since that eighth inning, the UW pitching staff has taken the reigns. Led by its bullpen, the Huskies stifled Fresno State’s offense in a convincing series sweep this past weekend to slash their ERA to an intimidating 2.66.
A substantial part of that has been the bullpen’s success, specifically the combination of junior closer Davis Delorefice and fellow junior college transfer Gabe Smith. The two relievers have partnered to form a dynamic late-game duo, currently holding down a 1.04 ERA in a combined eight appearances.
“They both have good make-up, and that’s what you need in those roles at the end of the game,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Gabe’s done a nice job of coming in and throwing strikes and keeping the score right where it is. Davis comes in and throws strikes immediately and puts the ball in play, and that’s what you want from somebody trying to finish the game.”
Facing LMU on Sunday, Delorefice — back at home in Southern California after transferring from Orange Coast College — recorded the final three outs of Washington's first win. Including that firsThe two-way player is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season.
“I wasn’t expecting [to pitch the ninth] Sunday at LMU, and after that, I was like, ‘Sweet, hopefully I get to do this more often,’” Delorefice said. “Just the fact that they’re willing to put the game into my hands, not only the coaches but the team, and all the support they’ve been giving me — it’s been really cool.”
Delorefice’s success has largely been a byproduct of his machine-like set-up man.
Smith, in his first year with Washington after a decorated season at Everett Community College, hasn’t issued a walk or allowed a hit in 4 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-4 righty has transitioned smoothly into a meaningful role in the UW bullpen.
“I’m typically thinking, get the ball to Davis with a clean inning, no pressure on him,” Smith said. “He’s been fantastic coming out right behind me, so I know if I can get him some momentum going into the ninth inning, he’s going to close it out.”
UW’s relievers, whose 1.40 ERA over the team’s past five games has propelled the club, look to approach the game like any other day on the diamond. The bullpen has absolutely manhandled opposing hitters in its first seven games, and has a .701 WHIP in the past five.
“No walks allowed. We’re gonna be the best team in the nation when it comes to walks,” Smith said. “Our stuff is good enough, we can locate well enough that other teams have to hit us around in order to score, so as long as we don’t give them the free ones, we won’t give up any runs.”
UC Irvine’s offensive attack, spearheaded by junior outfielder Jake Palmer’s .452 average, possesses three hitters with seven RBIs. Against opposing bullpens, the Anteaters are absolutely mashing. Opposing relievers own a 6.88 ERA against them and allow almost two baserunners per inning.
“They do a pretty good job of separating balls and strikes,” Meggs said. “They don’t chase, and they’re really patient — probably more patient than anybody we’ve played so far.”
But, with their season high-point coming in a sweep over winless Rice, the Anteaters (4-4) have yet to face a bullpen of UW’s caliber.
“We’ll just go right after them. We’re not gonna mess around,” Delorefice said. “If you look at the bullpen numbers, it’s pretty ridiculous. We’re not gonna change our game or anything.”
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
