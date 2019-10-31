Huskies get second chance at top-15 victory following bye week

It’s been less than two weeks since the Washington football team played its last game, a 35-31 loss to No. 7 Oregon at Husky Stadium, and even after the bye week, the Huskies have had a hard time forgetting about what could have been.
“We can learn a lot from that game,” junior defensive back Elijah Molden said. “Obviously a lot of people wanted that game. From the fans to the guys in the locker room. There’s nothing we can do now, other than have that game benefit us and take a step forward.”
Heading into the late bye week, the Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12) weren’t able to flush the loss out as early as they do for regular games. As they headed back to their homes and took a short break from football, the extra time off gave them a lot to think about.
According to several players and members of the coaching staff, they reviewed each of Washington’s eight games this season, most notably its last game against the Ducks.
“We weren’t good enough to make the plays when we needed them,” head coach Chris Petersen said. “It’s one or two places when you’re playing them like that. You can go back to five plays. We make those, it might be a different outcome. But we didn’t … That’s where we are right now. We’re just trying to get better.”
And now, following their first bye week of the season and eight consecutive weeks of competition, the Huskies welcome another top-10 team to Husky Stadium.
With a focus on tackling and moving the ball more consistently on the offense, the UW is back to business after the short recess. The defense made sure to look at film from last year’s contest against the Utes in Salt Lake City where they held Tyler Huntley, Zack Moss, and company to just seven points in their home stadium.
“That’s the way you have to play around here,” senior defensive back Myles Bryant said. “If you want to be a big-time ballplayer and a big-time defense, that was an example set last year … I feel like it’s a good game to watch to get that physicality back.”
Perhaps the bye week came just a week later than what would have been preferred, but the Huskies are still thankful for the time to rest. After the week off and now with the likely addition of Aaron Fuller and other offensive playmakers, they are confident in their ability to compete with a top-tier program.
Given Petersen’s track record at the UW following bye weeks in the last five years (the Huskies are perfect 5-0) and following losses (they haven’t lost back-to-back games in the same season since 2015), Washington could be well-positioned for the home upset. And the Huskies are looking at this game as another chance for that signature win that escaped them less than two weeks ago.
“I don’t want to say redemption, but it’s a good chance at going at the game and fixing our mistakes from two weeks ago,” Molden said. “Then feel good about ourselves going forward.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
