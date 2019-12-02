Petersen to step down after bowl game, Lake named new head coach of football program

Following his sixth season as the head coach of the Washington football team, head coach Chris Petersen will step down after the UW’s upcoming bowl game later this month, per a UW press release.
As Petersen moves on into an advisory role within the Athletic Department, defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has been named the new head coach, beginning after the 2019 season.
“I could not be more excited about taking over as head football coach at the University of Washington,” Jimmy Lake said in the press release. “I’ve been dreaming of this opportunity for as long as I can remember and I can’t think of a better place to do it than in the world-class city of Seattle and at such a prestigious university with a rich football tradition. This wouldn’t be possible without the mentorship of Coach Petersen and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for me, as well as Jen Cohen for entrusting me with this opportunity.”
Lake steps in as head coach never having held the position, but has served as the defensive backs coach under Petersen since he arrived in 2014, and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2016.
In his eight years with Boise State and six with Washington, Petersen compiled a career 146-38 record. He went 54-26 on Montlake, leading the Huskies to three straight 10-win seasons between 2016-18, a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2016, and their first Rose Bowl since 2000. His 54 wins at the UW are sixth-most in program history.
“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said. “I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they’ve made to Husky football during my tenure. The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper – and do it the right way – with Jen Cohen’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to excellence. I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz and Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz, @J_Kirshenbaum
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.