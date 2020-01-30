Dietz: The duality of Jaden McDaniels on display against Arizona

Despite playing what seemed to be his best game in weeks, it will be Jaden McDaniels’ technical foul in the second half that will again tell the story of his play in a 75-72 loss to Arizona.
The five-star freshman scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, led the Huskies in assists with five, and was the only player with meaningful minutes to log a positive plus-minus. When Washington needed a bucket in late clock situations, they often went to McDaniels Thursday, with great success.
With all the momentum midway through the second half, McDaniels drove down the baseline and threw down a vicious one hand dunk over Wildcats forward Ira Lee. In an instant, the Huskies led by nine points and brought the slumbering crowd to its feet.
McDaniels turned toward Lee, put his chest against Lee’s, and started chirping. To the official standing nearby, maybe the freshman barked a little too loudly, picking up his fifth technical of the season and giving Arizona two free points at the free throw line. In less than a minute, Arizona wiped away Washington’s lead and brought it down to just two points.
When asked about McDaniels’ technical and if it had an effect on the momentum in the second half, head coach Mike Hopkins’ deflected the impact.
“Anytime you get a technical you give the other team points,” Hopkins said. “When you’re giving them that, it’s never a good thing, but we ended up getting it back up to seven.”
Hopkins then went on to talk about the other things the Huskies did wrong. They turned the ball over 17 times in the loss, and four times in the final six minutes. In that same stretch, they made just one basket.
Whether or not McDaniels’ technical actually altered the outcome of Thursday’s game will be disputed, but it marks yet another game where the freshman’s strong play will be overshadowed by one questionable moment.
In fact, McDaniels responded well to just about every tough foul and situation he found himself in. After getting called for a suspect offensive foul on a push off before a midrange attempt in the first half, McDaniels found Sam Timmins for an easy finish on the ensuing possession while under control.
After getting called for a travel early in the second half, he came back engaged on the other end and swatted a layup attempt by Arizona standout Zeke Nnaji.
Even after his technical foul and subsequent benching, he came back into the game and nailed a three-pointer that gave Washington a five-point lead with eight minutes to go. McDaniels had responded from moments of frustration with moments of poise.
After the game, Hopkins commented on the Huskies inability to move on from past mistakes.
“We’re making mistakes on both ends and we’re allowing it to fester,” he said. “You have to have a short-term memory in this thing. Leading up to this game, short-term memory, be loose, have fun. We’re going to make mistakes but we gotta move on, learn from it, and try to get better.”
McDaniels appeared to be doing that throughout most of the game, but as was the case with Washington’s previous late-game failures, he couldn’t execute down the stretch.
Down by three points with 19 seconds to go, McDaniels tried to push the ball up the floor but was pickpocketed after a defensive rebound. This came just a minute after the freshman found RaeQuan Battle on the wing for the three-pointer that briefly gave Washington the lead.
The Huskies will certainly take the good with McDaniels. He’s a supreme basketball talent, possessing elite size and athletic ability, albeit with questionable decision-making skills. McDaniels did hurt his team in spurts, but Washington wouldn’t have been in a position to win without him, either.
As the UW looks to move past this loss to Arizona State, it doesn’t have fingers to point at any individual, even though McDaniels would be the easy scapegoat. Like everyone else on the roster in the final six minutes, the freshman struggled. His running mate, Isaiah Stewart, scored just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field. Marcus Tsohonis and Battle both missed three-pointers that would have either taken the lead or tied the game late.
“The only thing you can control is how hard and how smart you play,” Hopkins said. “We keep making some of the same errors and same mistakes but we have to do it at a higher level. That’s all we can control right now. The biggest thing is keeping your heads up. It’s a long season, we’re just trying to find our best game.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.