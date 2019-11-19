Instant recap: Carter brings the highlights and thunderous dunks in UW’s bounce-back win

Another lackluster start for the No. 25 Washington men’s basketball team was nearly going to be the story, as it was tied with middling Maine 9-9 almost nine minutes into the game. After a strong run to end the first half, the Huskies carried that momentum forward into a 72-53 drubbing.
However, Nahziah Carter changed things. The junior promised to provide a spark earlier in games after a poor start against Mount St. Mary’s last week, and this time, Carter delivered. He had just six points when the half ended, but the Huskies (3-1) had not only taken the lead, they had doubled up the Black Bears, 36-18.
All six of Carter’s points came off electrifying dunks in transition, and all three brought the crowd to their feet in the dominant win.
The trend continued in the second half, as the Huskies dominated the Black Bears (1-3) in transition, in shooting, and on the scoreboard.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Huskies had seven dunks, 16 fastbreak points, 46 points in the paint, and 11 steals. They only turned the ball over six times.
Isaiah Stewart paced Washington with 16 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. Sophomore point guard Quade Green probably had his best game as a Husky, scoring 11 on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting and three steals.
The Huskies take on Montana next at Alaska Airlines Arena this Friday at 8 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.