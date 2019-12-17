Huskies explode in waning moments against Redhawks to end homestand on winning note

Following a trend in recent weeks, the No. 22 Washington men’s basketball team’s 81-59 win over Seattle U wasn’t pretty, but it did enough to dominate in the final minutes to pull away in a big way.
Led by Isaiah Stewart’s 27 points and 13 rebounds, the Huskies (8-2) went on a 26-7 run in the last 6:43 to seal a homestand ending victory, but it was hardly as easy as the final score indicates.
Washington trailed at the half, and led by a sparse amount of points for the majority of the night, and was severely limited by turnovers and a poor effort on the glass.
“It felt like our guys were a little lethargic,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We were settling for jump shots a lot, we only got one offensive rebound … second half we had to be more aggressive, we had to take it to the basket, we had to get it inside.”
Stewart had 11 points on six shots in the first half, and more than doubled that output in the second half, and in the final 10 minutes in particular, with 16 points on eight shots. The Huskies, who were being outrebounded by the undersized Redhawks (6-6) for the majority of the game, hauled in eight more rebounds in the second half to finish with a three rebound advantage.
The UW was again outdone on the offensive glass, with the smaller Redhawk lineup finishing with 11 offensive boards opposed to the Huskies’ five. Long rebounds and 23 three-point attempts from the Redhawks contributed, but Hopkins still wasn’t happy with what has become a recurring problem.
“I knew in our minds we just weren’t there, to the level that you have to play against a team like that,” Hopkins said. “The last 10 minutes we outrebounded them by 15, so it was finally like all the sudden, [snaps] it’s like you’re a psychiatrist or a hypnotist, like snap, and all the sudden Isaiah started rebounding and [McDaniels] started rebounding.”
Along with a poor start on the boards, Washington walked into the half down by one and with nine turnovers. Entering the contest, the UW was No. 11 in the Pac-12 in turnovers.
To the point guard pair’s credit, Quade Green and Elijah Hardy combined for seven assists and just one turnover, while Jaden McDaniels, Hameir Wright, and Nahziah Carter hurt the Huskies with 10 combined throwaways.
Green contributed 20 points in another strong game for the sophomore who has come out of late. He knocked down four of his five three-point attempts in 25 minutes of action. McDaniels played an all-around game, shooting 50% from the floor for 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes.
“We just have to move forward and try to get better tomorrow,” Hopkins said. “We just have to focus, we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have the talent, now we just have to teach better, coach better. They have to work harder, we have to come together.”
Tsohonis to redshirt, Penn-Johnson out with the flu
After teasing that freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis would play more this season, Hopkins announced after the game that he would sit out the rest of the year to redshirt. Tsohonis has only played 15 minutes this season, and knocked down his first-career points against Maine in a win.
“Right now with the way that we’re playing, I just felt like Elijah is getting those minutes,” Hopkins said. “He’s a really good player and you don’t want to waste a year for a really good player.”
Absent from the sidelines, redshirt freshman Bryan Penn-Johnson was out with the flu, per Hopkins. It’s unknown whether he will make the trip to Hawai’i.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.