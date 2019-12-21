Chris Petersen victorious in Las Vegas in final game as Washington’s head coach

Redshirt freshman tailback Richard Newton (left) and junior quarterback Jacob Eason (right) celebrate after Newton's 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of Washington's 38-7 win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Incoming head coach Jimmy Lake (left) and head coach Chris Petersen (right) hold the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after Washington’s 38-7 win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 21, 2019.
LAS VEGAS — Until the very end, Chris Petersen wanted to deflect the credit. His all-time winning percentage, his upset bowl victories, the countless players he’s sent off to the NFL, all of his achievements in 15 years of coaching.
When ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath asked Petersen about his last game as head coach — a 38-7 drubbing of his former school, No. 19 Boise State — and what it meant, he called for incoming head coach and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to take the stage and some of the shine.
“This is never about any one person, it’s never about any one player,” Petersen said in his postgame press conference. “It’s a team game. I should bring all the coaches up … I’ve always felt so strongly that this bowl game needs to catapult us — send the seniors out the right way, and catapult the program forward. Every time that we’ve won a bowl game good things have happened that next year. It’s the way you want to end it.”
In one of the most tumultuous and trying seasons of his career, Petersen was able to coach his final game at a bowl he was all to familiar with in Las Vegas in dominant fashion. Fittingly, it was a group of seniors who helped propel the Huskies (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12) to a season-ending victory.
Myles Bryant secured UW's first interception of the game, a takeaway that led to an Andre Baccellia touchdown reception to open a run that would have Washington up 17-0 at the half.
The multiple-possession lead at the break was Washington’s first since the 2011 loss to Baylor in the Alamo Bowl, under former coach Steve Sarkisian.
“I know this, I know he’s happy,” Lake said. “I know he’s happy we came out with the win. You know what he’s most happy about? That he sent these seniors out the right way. That’s what he always talks about, that final moment in a senior’s career where this may be their last football game they ever play. I can guarantee that’s what he’s thinking right now.”
The lead only escalated from there.
A second-half-opening touchdown drive extended the Huskies’ demolition of the Broncos to 24 after Elijah Molden snagged Washington’s second interception of the game. This time it only took the UW three plays and less than a minute for Richard Newton to punch it into the end zone.
“After that I turned to the offense and said, ‘OK, it’s your turn to go,’” Molden said. “They did their thing and that’s when I turned to [Jacob Eason] and Nick [Harris] and those guys and you could just see we were all having fun.”
The Broncos were able to put together a touchdown drive late in the third quarter under the direction of backup quarterback Jaylon Henderson, who stepped in for a struggling true freshman Hank Bachmeier. But a failed fourth down conversion and two more touchdown drives later, the Huskies were Las Vegas Bowl champions.
Even after the season-ending loss to Washington, Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin had to bring up his mentor.
“When I got to midfield, and I think about Coach Petersen and what he’s meant to a lot of us that are on both sides and both staffs and what he’s meant to college football,” Harsin said. “It wasn’t about that, but at the same time I have tremendous respect for him. I have great appreciation for the opportunities I’ve had because of him.
Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake hold up the Las Vegas Bowl Trophy after Washington's 38-7 victory over Boise State on Dec. 21, 2019 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Petersen will pass on the role of head coach to Lake at the end of the 2019 season.
Tailback Richard Newton passes to wide receiver Terrell Bynum for a trick play resulting in a touchdown in Washington's 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Boise State on Dec. 21, 2019 at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Washington's Myles Bryant intercepts a pass from Boise State's Hank Bachmeier in the first quarter of Washington’s 38-7 win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 21, 2019. Bryant finished with two tackles and an interception in the win.
The UW's Salvon Ahmed makes BSU's Kekaula Kaniho miss and runs into the end zone in the second quarter of Washington's game against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 21, 2019.
Jacob Eason is tackled after getting rid of the ball in Washington's 38-7 win over Boise State at the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21, 2019. Eason threw for 210 yards with a 69 percent completion rate on the game.
“When it comes down to it he’s one of the best in this profession. Not just wins and losses, but the type of character he has put on display for the last 15 years as a coach.”
So while Petersen stood on a podium with Washington and Boise State fans alike chanting his name, he deflected for the last time in the purple and gold. When everyone wanted to make it all about him, he still found a way to bring someone else into the spotlight and remove the focus from himself.
Petersen doesn’t know what his next step will be. He hasn’t even given it much thought. But he knows that he’ll enjoy the step away from something he’s spent his whole life doing.
“It is going to be awesome,” Petersen said. “Maybe in a month it might not be so awesome, figuring out what to do next. But it’s going to be good for awhile.”
