UW revives offense in the ninth, avoids series sweep at LMU

For the second time in two games, the Washington baseball team’s offense registered some vital signs early against Loyola Marymount on Sunday afternoon. This time, though, the Dawgs rediscovered that energy just in time, scoring two runs in the top of the ninth to eek out their first victory in 2020.
The Huskies (1-2) managed just two baserunners and no hits after a two-run second inning before sophomore Noah Tsue’s leadoff single in the top of the ninth. Then, two batters and two LMU (2-1) errors later, Hsue crossed home plate for the tying run on senior utility man Rollie Nichols’ grounder to the shortstop to tie the game at 3-3.
Then, senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco bunted freshman outfielder Cole Miller home from first on a bold suicide squeeze call from head coach Lindsay Meggs, giving the UW a 4-3 lead.
Junior two-way player Davis Delorefice took the mound in the ninth for a save in his inaugural Husky pitching experience.
While UW bats hibernated throughout the middle of the game, Washington’s arms blazed a path to keep the Huskies within striking distance. After junior Jack DeCooman struggled, walking four of the nine batters he faced, fellow junior Jack Enger thrived in long relief.
Enger remained on the mound for most of the game, allowing only one run through six innings pitched. Junior Gabe Smith threw a perfect eighth, and a spectacular diving catch from Bramasco in shallow left secured the victory for the UW.
Bramasco’s effort epitomized the defensive effort this afternoon, flipping the script from a dismal performance on Saturday. Meanwhile, the LMU fielders all but secured the Huskies’ victory, committing crucial errors in the ninth inning to practically spoon-feed extra bases to opportunistic baserunners.
LMU scored two in the second on sophomore shortstop Matthew Piotrowski’s first homerun of the season. The Lions added another in the third, but the UW pitchers found their groove after that, shutting LMU down for the rest of the game.
Up next, the Huskies continue their excursion through California at Long Beach State on Tuesday night.
Reach reporter Nicholas Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.