Huskies finish early signing period with one of the conference's top recruiting classes

With not a single recruit lost to after head coach Chris Petersen’s announced departure, the Washington football team signed 23 recruits in its early signing period window in several key positions.
Perhaps the crown jewel of the class is five-star local outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, who committed in late September as one of the most heralded recruits in recent memory. Smalls just wrapped up his senior year at Kennedy Catholic, the same school that five-star 2021 quarterback and Husky commit Sam Huard is attending.
Smalls is atop the list of Washington State’s top prep prospects, a list that features three more Huskies in the top-10, according to 247Sports’ composite ranking. Four-star athlete Sam Adams II, who will play tailback, four-star linneman Geirean Hatchett and three-star athlete Sawyer Racanelli are the other three players committed to the UW in the top-10.
Adams is fresh off another state championship appearance for Eastside Catholic, where the Crusaders were able to down O’Dea in the last minutes for their second consecutive state title. Racanelli had his senior season cut short due to a torn ACL.
Along with securing in-state talent, the Huskies locked down a couple of highly-touted commits from other states, including top-10 talents from California, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, and Arizona.
Filling positions of need across the board, Washington secured commitments from five offensive linemen, including Hatchett. The others include four-star talents Myles Murao from USC-territory Mater Dei and Roger Rosengarten, the second-ranked prospect in Colorado. Samuel Peacock and Gaard Memmelaar make up the rest of an impressive haul for offensive line coach Scott Huff, who will lose three starters in the trenches this year.
With a firmer commitment on getting top-end receiving talent, assistant Junior Adams hauled in two blue-chip receivers who should feature immediately next season in Jalen McMillian and Rome Odunze. Both feature great height at 6-foot-2 and are big commitments in the early signing period. The Huskies also pick up the talents of Mark Redman, one of the top tight ends in the country and Mason West from Greg Gaines’ high school La Habra.
Redman’s teammate, quarterback Ethan Garbers, has also signed, adding another arm to the UW’s quarterback room. Garbers is ranked as the sixth-best pro quarterback prospect in this year’s class according to 247’s composite rankings.
On the defensive side of the ball, the rich get richer as new head coach Jimmy Lake was able to retain all of his defensive back recruits, and even got one, Jacobe Covington, to recommit. Covington is Washington’s top-ranked DB recruit, but it also landed commitments from several three-stars, including corners James Smith and Elijah Jackson, and safety Makell Esteen.
But for the Huskies, the more important commitments are from inside linebackers Carson Bruener from Redmond, and Cooper McDonald from Texas. Set to lose both of its starters in Kyler Manu and Brandon Wellington this season to graduation, the UW desperately needed stability and depth at that position.
Washington’s recruiting class is completed by three-star tailback Jay’Veon Sunday, and special teamers Triston Brown, the top punting prospect in the nation, and Jaden Green, one of the top long-snappers in the country. Jordan Lolohea, previously signed in 2017, signed again after serving his Mormon mission.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
