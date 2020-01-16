Instant: Huskies handle Beavers behind strong defense and improved offensive execution

Flipping the script from its previous losses last weekend, the Washington men’s basketball team, led by a strong defensive effort and better execution in the half court, crushed Oregon State, 64-56.
All in all, five Huskies (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12) finished in double figures in their most complete offensive performance since losing Quade Green last week.
The Huskies flew out to a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to a stout defense and the unexpected shooting of Battle. The true freshman, making his first career start in place of Jaden McDaniels, knocked in three shots from distance, leading the Huskies with 11 points at the break.
On the defensive end, Washington held Oregon State to 7-of-26 shooting, with no made three-pointers, and forced five Beaver turnovers. The UW capitalized by turning those takeaways into eight points, and despite a severe rebounding disadvantage, led 31-21 at the half.
The second half continued with more UW dominance. After putting up just two points in the first half, Isaiah Stewart was freed up from double teams and scored 11 points in the second half. Marcus Tsohonis, after playing just 21 minutes all season to that point, played in 29 and dropped 12 points with three assists and just one turnover.
The Huskies as a team turned it over just eight times with 13 assists. In their previous two losses to Stanford and Cal, they had turned it over a combined 34 times with just 15 assists.
By game’s end, UW’s defense held OSU to 20-of-51 shooting, forced nine turnovers, and made it uncomfortable for the Beavers offense all night.
Up next
The Huskies get a day off before taking on No. 8 Oregon at 12:45 p.m. The Ducks (14-4, 3-2 Pac-12) are fresh off a shocking 72-61 loss to Washington State in Pullman.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
