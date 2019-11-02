Kirshenbaum: The late bad overshadows the early good for Eason against Utah

At halftime, it was going to be about yet another NFL-caliber game from the UW quarterback. Fresh off outdueling Justin Herbert (albeit in a loss), Eason was in the middle of one of his best runs of the season, beginning with the third quarter at Arizona. Over the course of those eight quarters, Eason had gone 43-for-57 with seven touchdowns and no interceptions, and had played his way up draft boards nationwide.
After the second half, this column is still about Eason. But instead, it’s about his two second-half interceptions and completion percentage under 50% as the Huskies blew yet another late lead to lose 33-28 to No. 9 Utah.
“We just have to play four quarters,” Eason said after the game. “I don’t know what the problem is. We’ve got to fix it. Part of that is on me, being smart with the ball in those situations. I’ll take the blame there and move on.”
Saturday afternoon was a microcosm of the season for Eason. When it’s going well, it’s one of the most entertaining shows in the country. And when it’s not, it just keeps snowballing.
At one point in the first half, Eason completed seven consecutive passes for 84 combined yards, including a pair of touchdowns. In the third quarter, he took 12-yard sack, compounded it with an intentional grounding call, and followed it up with a pick-six on the very next play, staring down Aaron Fuller and throwing an out route right to Utah’s Jaylon Johnson.
“Certainly on the one out route on the other side, they brought pressure,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said. “We would love to come to the underneath there. It’s something every quarterback goes through, and that one we wish we had back for sure.”
That was Eason’s third turnover of the game, and second of the third quarter. The UW opened the second half with a drive down the field, but Eason tried to force a wheel route to Cade Otton through triple coverage, and the Utes took over.
“In the red zone, as we know, it’s either touchdowns or check downs, and we’ve just got to continue to build on that and make sure that if it’s not there, we take what they give us,” Hamdan said.
Throughout the second half, it just got worse. The Huskies couldn’t get the air attack started again, leading to more long-yardage situations, leading to more forced throws. The Utes started getting through the offensive line more and more, forcing Eason to throw off his back foot and in a hurry.
After the game, both Eason and Hamdan said Utah didn’t change its gameplan or defensive play calling to get more pressure. But no matter what caused it, Eason found defenders in his face all fourth quarter long, and Washington fans found themselves watching their quarterback run around the backfield the way the coaching staff explicitly told Jake Browning not to last year.
“I think that’s always been a point of emphasis for us, working back into the pocket and vertically running, something that happened with Jake at times,” Hamdan said. “I think certainly we have to continue to build on that.”
Was there good on Saturday? Definitely, there have been plenty of highlights all season long. Was part of Eason’s rough line at the end due to Washington playing from behind? Chris Petersen admitted that Eason’s 52 attempts were too much.
But just as the questions loom for the rest of the Huskies right now, did the loss point to problems when not everything is going Eason’s way? Certainly.
“It’s four-quarter game,” Eason said. “You can’t play and win in the first half; you’ve got two more quarters.”
Because when you don't, those two quarters are going to become the story.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
