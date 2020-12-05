Instant reaction/analysis from Washington vs. Stanford

After is looked like the No. 22 Washington football team would come back from a 21 point halftime deficit for the second straight game, a late Stanford drive sealed the game, as the Huskies (3-1) dropped their first game of the season, 31-26.
A late Stanford drive iced the game, as the Cardinal (2-2) chewed up 7:47 of clock, gaining 78 yards on the drive to close the game.
Turning point
With 10 minutes left in the third quarter and trailing by 14, the Huskies’ defense looked to hold the Cardinal scoreless on their first drive of the second half.
Facing a third and eight from the UW 36, Davis Mills launched a 33-yard pass to wide receiver Brycen Tremayne. After it looked as if Washington cornerback Keith Taylor broke up the play, the pass was ruled a completion and Stanford had the ball at the UW three yard line.
One play later, Mills tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Scooter Harrington, putting the Cardinal up 21 points and the game out of reach for the Huskies.
One key stat: 10
Stanford was very consistent on third down, converting 10-of-13 attempts.
In the first half, the Cardinal were 6-for-7, and following the only failed conversion, picked up the first down on the following fourth down try.
Two big third and 10 conversions late in the fourth quarter killed of the Huskies' chances, as the defense was unable to get off the field.
The Cardinal were also 2-for-2 on fourth down, including a 3-yard Austin Jones rush with seconds left to seal the game.
UW player of the game: Ty Jones
After not playing at all in 2019 and catching just four passes across the Huskies’ first three games this season, junior wide receiver Ty Jones stepped up Saturday afternoon.
With Terrell Bynum and Puka Nacua absent for unknown reasons, Jones was the only starting wide receiver from Washington’s first two games to start versus Stanford. Jones impressed, catching two passes for 79 yards, including a 42-yard one-handed catch late in the third quarter that set the Huskies up for a Sean McGrew touchdown.
What’s next?
Despite playing four games, Washington has yet to travel this season. That changes this weekend when it heads down I-5 for a rivalry matchup with Oregon. The Ducks (3-1) have won the past two meetings, but the game will decide the outcome of the Pac-12 North, as both teams have dropped one game this season.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
