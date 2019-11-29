Melgoza leads Huskies to win over Howard

The Washington women’s basketball team extended its win streak to five in a road win over Howard, 75-58. Senior Amber Melgoza dropped 22 points in the win, and added eight rebounds and seven assists.
In the first quarter, the Huskies (5-1) held Howard in single digits, outscoring the Bison 12-3 in the final five minutes and holding them to shooting only 15.8%. The Huskies led for almost the entire game — after the first quarter started 6-5 in Howard’s favor, Washington took the lead and held it for the remaining 34:57.
The Huskies had a 50% field goal percentage in the second and third quarter, and hit five of five free throws in the third quarter as well. While the Bison outscored the Huskies in the third quarter, the Huskies had a big enough lead from the first half to stay on top, and outscored Howard 20-14 in the fourth quarter to finish things off.
48 of Washington’s points were scored in the paint, and 17 off Howard’s 21 turnovers. The Huskies forced 15 of those turnovers in the first half.
Melgoza moved up to No. 18 on UW’s all-time scoring list midway through the second quarter. She currently sits at 1,263 points.
Sophomore Darcy Rees and junior Missy Petersen each added 12 points for the Huskies, both hitting two three-points. Rees also had 10 rebounds, and sophomore Haley Van Dyke did as well. Fourteen of Washington’s points were on second chance opportunities.
The Huskies will finish up the Puerto Rico Clasico against Iowa on Saturday at 9 a.m. PST. The game will broadcast on FloHoops.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
