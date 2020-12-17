5-star quarterback Sam Huard headlines 2021 early signing class

Fifteen high school football players put pen to paper today, signing their letter of intent to play for the Washington football team, the initial wave of head coach Jimmy Lake’s first full recruiting class.
The class is relatively small, as the Huskies, but what it lacks in quantity, Washington will try to make up for in quality.
Headlining the signees is five-star quarterback Sam Huard, son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard. A local recruit, Huard comes from Kennedy Catholic high school in Seattle and is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the nation.
“That name and that pedigree will be the headlines,” Lake said. “But the reason Sam Huard was offered a scholarship by us and by a whole bunch of other programs across the country, is because he is a phenomenal football player and he’s a phenomenal leader. That’s first and foremost.”
The signing of Huard marks the second straight season Washignton has signed a five-star player from Kennedy Catholic, after outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls joined the Huskies this fall. Huard is the first five-star offensive player from the state of Washington to sign with the Huskies since wide receiver Reggie Williams in 2001.
Huard will have a familiar target next season, as he will be joined by fellow high school teammate Jabez Tinae, a four-star wide receiver.
Washington also signed two more four-star in-state players in linebacker Will Latu, from Bethel, and offensive lineman Owen Prentice, from O’Dea.
Rounding out the Huskies’ list of local signees were a few three-star players. UW landed two tight ends, Caden Jumper, from Eatonville, top junior-college transfer Quinten Moore, who is originally from Kenmore, and Renton defensive tackle Siaosi Finau.
In addition to the in-state recruits, Washington signed eight out-of-state three-star players: four Californians and one player each from Texas, Utah, Hawai’i, and Germany.
All in all, Washington signed eight defensive players and seven offensive players.
While nearly half of the signees are local, the Huskies will ultimately be disappointed they were unable to land a few more in-state recruits from the deep and talented group of 2021 players from the state of Washington.
Last week, five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka of Steilacoom committed to Ohio State over a list of other schools that included Washington. The UW has also missed out on two more four-star players in outside linebacker Julien Simon to USC and wide receiver Junior Alexander who committed to Arizona State.
Despite the lack of the highly-ranked in-state recruits, Lake isn’t worried, citing his interest in players who are looking to improve throughout college.
“We want guys to love football and don’t get caught up with how many stars are next to their name,” he said. “We want guys that are grinders. Those are the kind of guys that make it to the National Football League. We feel like we’ve selected the right guys over the years. Guys that are football savants are going to continue to grow, and will help us win championships.”
Later in the day, five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic released a list of his final five schools, which included Washington. Earlier this year, Washington offered the dual-sport Tuimoloau his first basketball scholarship.
Landing Tuimoloau would help to bolster Washington’s 2021 recruiting ranks. Currently the Huskies’ incoming class is ranked 30th in the nation, and fifth in the Pac-12.
Pandemic challenges traditional recruiting process
As much as Washington loves showing off its campus and facilities, the coronavirus pandemic forced him, and other coaches around the country, to adapt.
Normally, coaches attempt to visit the families of their recruits and invite the players to Montlake for game day to give them the best experience possible, but with the pandemic, things have had to change.
With the new challenges, Lake has been embracing Zoom as the newest recruiting tool.
“It’s all Zoom,” he said. “Just as we do with our own families, every occasion is going to be through Zoom. That’s how we’ve had to connect with these families during this recruiting process. It is what it is, there is a pandemic going on, Washington isn’t the only school dealing with it. That’s how we’ve had to build those relationships, though FaceTime and Zoom.”
Lake also said that the struggles posed by the pandemic will carry over into the next recruiting cycle, as many high schoolers have grown and improved, but the lack of a season has made it challenging to examine their targets. Despite the challenges, Lake made sure to say that as long as players keep working hard, the Huskies will come calling.
Jacob Sirmon enters transfer portal
After losing out on the starting quarterback role this fall, sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon has entered the transfer portal, Lake confirmed during a Wednesday press conference.
The former four-star recruit from Bothell high school has been the backup for two straight seasons. He attempted three passes last year and one this season in a blowout win against Arizona.
This marks the second-straight season Sirmon has entered the transfer portal. Last fall, Sirmon lost the starting quarterback role to Jacob Eason and pursued transferring, but ultimately took his name off the portal and returned to Washington.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
