Hull and Smart finish top-5, lead Huskies in Boston and Indiana

The No. 3 Washington men’s cross country team finished fifth at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown Friday before the No. 3 women’s team placed third at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind. Saturday.
Running in an 8K race against 21 other teams from across the country in Boston, junior Talon Hull led the men with his third place finish with a time of 24:20. At the head of a large pack near the 5K split, he was able to pull away with a strong kick reminiscent of his runner-up performance at the Pac-12 Championships last year. This was Hull’s first race of the season.
The second scorer for Washington was senior transfer Jack Rowe, who continued the bright start to his career since joining the UW from the University of San Francisco with a 12th place finish just about 20 seconds behind Hull. Rowe won the UW-Seattle U Open last month in his first run for the Huskies.
Transfers continued to make an impact for Washington, as Andrew Jordan made his debut in the purple and gold after arriving from Iowa State. The 2017 Cross Country All-American placed 26th in Boston, with a sub-25 minute time. Senior Julius Diehr in 48th and redshirt freshman Isaac Mohn in 67th closed out the Huskies scorers, putting them at 156 total points.
However, the Dawgs left several of their more experienced runners back in Seattle for this early season matchup, including 2018 All-American junior Tibebu Proctor — who is yet to make his 2019 debut — sophomore Alex Slenning, and junior Gavin Parpart, as well as all of the highly touted freshman head coach Andy Powell, signed in 2019.
As for the overall results, No. 13 Syracuse won the team title with 64 points as it placed three runners in the top-11. Harvard senior Kieran Tuntivate was the individual winner with the only time below 24 minutes.
Less than 24 hours later, the women’s team placed all five scorers in the top-20 against a stacked field at the John McNichols Invitational, though Washington’s first starter was a bit of a surprise. Freshman Melany Smart, making her collegiate debut, led the Huskies with her fifth place finish, covering the entire 5K in 16:42.6.
Senior Katie Rainsberger also finished in the top-10, in eighth place. Saturday was the first race in her Washington career where she hasn’t been the Huskies’ top scorer. Senior Lilli Burdon came in at 16th a second before junior Allie Schadler in 18th, and sophomore Camila David-Smith finished in 20th to secure 66 points, good for third place as a team.
The overall title win went to No. 5 Arkansas with 49 points, and No. 8 Stanford taking second while No. 4 Michigan finished behind the Huskies in fourth. The individual title went to Razorback senior Taylor Werner who crossed the line ten seconds before the runner in second.
The women’s next race will be Oct. 4 when they return to Indiana to run in the Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, Ind. The next day, the men will compete in the John Payne/Curtis Invitational in University Place, Wash.
Reach Bay Area Correspondent Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
