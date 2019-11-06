Dawgs head south, focus on serve and pass game

It’s getting to the point in the season where the No. 14 Washington volleyball team is playing teams for the second time. The win-loss record was identical when the Huskies (17-5, 8-4) hosted the Southern California schools, and after sweeping the weekend hosting the Oregon schools, they’re looking for the same result when they head down south.
This time the Huskies won’t have the home court advantage, but they will have the added benefit of experience against the Oregon schools.
Oregon was a tough team for Washington to beat. The Ducks led 2-0 after two sets and the Huskies had the challenging task of pulling off a reverse sweep. They succeeded, but it isn’t a situation they want to be in again.
“We have this camaraderie against each other, we just want to beat each other,” senior outside hitter Kara Bajema said. “We know that they’re going to give their best, and we’re going to give out best, even though we went five last time, hoping that we can do it in less or do it again.”
The serve and pass game will be key against both Oregon schools. Passing struggles have characterized most of Washington’s losses this season, but when the Huskies pass well, they win. Oregon, especially, has a tough serve that makes the UW’s job passing harder.
“One thing that stood out last time we played was the quality of their serving,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “It was one thing to see it on film, but they were even better live. We’re doing what we can to prepare for that.”
While they know what to expect on the Oregon schools now, the goal is to work on what they need to work on first, and make a game plan second.
Washington takes on Oregon Thursday at 8 p.m. and will head to Corvallis to face Oregon State Sunday at noon.
The road to the tournament
With a month of Pac-12 play remaining, the Huskies are part of a five-way tie for second place in the conference. While it may not be possible to catch up to Stanford, which has only two losses in conference, any Washington loss at this point could lead to the Huskies falling behind.
More importantly, any Washington loss could affect tournament seeding. In the first rankings, the Huskies were placed at No. 7, which means they would host the first two rounds. Being at home has been an advantage for the Huskies this season, with four of their five losses coming on the road.
Of the six teams Washington has left to play, three are part of that five-way tie. The Huskies will host Utah, WSU, and Cal in the final weeks. So far they’ve faced two of those teams, and lost to both. Being at home didn’t change the result against USC, Washington’s other conference loss, and figuring that out will be the key to a higher seed as the tournament gets closer.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
