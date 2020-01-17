‘We didn’t quit’: Huskies fall short despite strong second half

The Washington women’s basketball team usually starts off strong and falls down after halftime. The opposite was true against Arizona State. Despite a 67-50 loss to the Sun Devils, the Huskies put on their best second half performance of the season.
“We didn’t quit,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “That’s one thing about our team is that we’ll never just lay down and quit. We’ll fight, continue to fight.”
At the end of the first half, Arizona State led 30-18. The Huskies went over 12 minutes without a field goal, and couldn’t seem to hold onto the ball for long. At the end of the first half, they had turned over the ball 13 times, and ASU scored 13 points off those turnovers.
“They’re a team like us, they play defense like us, they pressure us,” senior Amber Melgoza said. “They like turning people over.”
The Huskies turned over the ball less in the second half, but the Sun Devils still finished the game with 20 points off 18 turnovers. The Huskies forced 15 ASU turnovers, but only scored 10 points.
“They scored off of our turnovers, and we couldn’t score off of theirs,” Wynn said.
Most of those turnovers happened in the first half. Some time between leaving the court and running back out after halftime, a switch flipped.
The Huskies of the second half looked much better than the Huskies of the first half, scoring more points in the third quarter than they did in the first half. They closed the gap in the score to single digits, but couldn’t make a comeback due to several well-timed three-pointers by the Sun Devils.
In previous weeks, the Huskies have blamed fatigue for late game breakdowns on both offense and defense. That fatigue didn’t show up against Arizona State. The Dawgs went from shooting 21.7% in the first half to 42.3% in the second half. They stopped turning the ball over, started making threes, and fought back against a tough Arizona State defense.
“I just think we competed,” Wynn said. “We were talking about competing and not laying down the last 10 minutes… Tonight I was proud of our fight. Regardless of them extending the lead from nine to 15, we didn’t quit tonight. That’s a mark of great character and a team that plays hard for each other.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
