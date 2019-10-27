UW captures third at Princeton Chase

In the Washington men’s rowing team’s first appearance ever at the Princeton 3-Mile Chase on Lake Carnegie, the Huskies earned third place in the men’s heavyweight eights. The UW competed against 51 other crews and finished behind Dartmouth and Princeton with a time of 13:04.301.
Washington crossed the line about seven seconds ahead of Wisconsin and nine seconds before conference rival California.
The Huskies are continuing to evaluate their respective crews throughout the fall season and this regatta presented another opportunity for them to measure their progress and improvement.
Washington’s only home regatta of the fall season is next Sunday at the Head of the Lake, featuring both the men’s and women’s crews.
