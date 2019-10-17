Jessika Cowart excited about Huskies’ growth and maturity

The No. 25 Washington women’s soccer team has won four of its first five Pac-12 games and net itself a spot in the top-25 for the first time since 2015.
The returned experience on this team has been crucial to its leap, including junior Jessika Cowart who has been a constant for the Huskies this year.
“I definitely have stepped into more of a leadership position, just in terms of my impact on the field and my presence,” Cowart said. “I really try to — if I can’t do anything else — be a communicator and really guide my team through the toughest of the tough. Off the field, I really try to keep everyone in check, including myself and try to keep us as a team throughout this whole season.”
As a testament to the UW’s depth, the starting lineup has constantly been shuffled around this season, but Cowart is one of just three players to start every game. Her defensive prowess from the midfield has been reliable for head coach Lesle Gallimore.
“Cowart is one of those players who has grown into being a mature player on the field and [a] mature player off the field that helps our team stay focused on what’s important, which is putting the best performance on the field after each week of training,” Gallimore said.
She may not make the flashy or score-first plays, with only nine shots so far this season, but her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Cowart was awarded the 2019 Husky Invitational Defensive MVP.
As someone with a passion for music, the midfielder relates her play on the field to a popular hip-hop artist.
“I think Chance the Rapper would really fit the way I play, or the way I like to play,” Cowart said. “It’s really hyped up, energetic, it’s feel-good music, and I like to have fun. I love the game.”
Not a single player on this team has been on a ranked team in the purple and gold. This presents a new challenge of reinforcing those expectations and continuing the play that got them to this point, but the ranking has been validation for the Huskies’ hard work.
“It really has brought us closer, if that’s even possible,” Cowart said. “This season you could just feel the energy of the team and the camaraderie we have, and we just believe in each other and love each other. And after these rankings it just proves to us that what we’re doing is right and we need to stay on the same path.”
Washington will play just one game this weekend as it heads to Corvallis for a game against Oregon State on Friday at 7 p.m.
