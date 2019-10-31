Backcourt hoping to find second scorer, more depth alongside Melgoza

The Washington women’s basketball team is coming into the season with a couple more tools than the last.
“I feel like one word for us right now is confidence,” senior guard Amber Melgoza said. “We’re believing in each other, and that’s something that is always hard for a team.”
Alongside confidence, the Huskies have experience. In head coach Jody Wynn’s third year on the UW sideline, there are now players that are considered system-veterans. When it comes to the backcourt, Melgoza is the most experienced of those vets.
With a couple new additions, Washington now has what Wynn considers a “healthy balance” of vets and newcomers. One of those newcomers is junior Rita Pleskevich, a transfer from junior college in Florida and the first true point guard on the Washington roster in a long while.
“Rita is a quiet assassin,” Wynn said. “She doesn’t say a lot right now on the court. She’s learning what everybody’s strengths and weaknesses are around her. As a point guard she wants to put her teammates in the right position.”
The Pac-12 moves at a faster pace than junior college basketball, and Pleskevich is still adjusting, but she’ll be a welcome addition to a team that has spent a few years without a designated point guard.
With her in the game, some of the pressure for Melgoza to be everywhere at once will be taken off. That way, Melgoza can focus more on scoring. She averaged a little under 20 points per game last season, and she has the potential to do even more in her senior season.
“Last year she lead by example a lot, but she didn’t quite know how to use her voice all the time,” Wynn said.
While Melgoza won’t stop leading by example, she’s also emerging as a vocal leader for the Huskies, according to Wynn. As one of Washington’s most experienced veterans, she’s not just focusing on herself, but also focusing on making sure her teammates are getting better as well.
Melgoza is the UW’s probable scoring leader for the third year running, but the Huskies also need more than one scoring option. That will most likely come in junior Missy Peterson, who was a far second behind Melgoza last season.
“Missy Peterson is playing with much more confidence than she did as a sophomore,” Wynn said.
After securing one of the most iconic moments of last season in a last second three to upset Oregon State and showing up in big moments, Peterson is looking to get her name on the scoresheet more.
Washington has added one more tool from last season to this one, and that’s chemistry.
“The chemistry is as good as its ever been since we’ve been here,” Wynn said. “They really understand now about making the extra pass and playing for each other within possessions rather than just being out there for themselves.”
With the addition of Pleskevich and freshman Nia Lowery, the Huskies also emphasized that they’re benefitting from more depth this season.
Junior Lexi Griggsby is recovering from a late summer surgery, and the earliest she’ll see the court is December. But she’s expected to return and contribute to the Washington backcourt later this season.
Washington’s season starts Nov. 8, when the team will host CSU Bakersfield.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
