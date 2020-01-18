Nkwonta sets Husky record on her first throw of the day

Senior thrower Angel Nkwonta had a career day at the UW Indoor Preview setting a program record on her first throw in the women’s weight throw. Nkwonta ended the day with a PR in the shot put to close out her first meet of the season.
Nkwonta had an opening throw of 66 feet, 0.25 inches. This beat the previous Husky record by half a foot and Nkwonta set a new PR by three feet. Nkwonta finished second in the competition behind UCLA’s Alyssa Wilson.
“It felt really good,” Nkwonta said. “I’d been working around that distance for awhile, so it was just about time, and it came together.”
Nkwonta still believes that there is room for improvement over the season. She believes that she can improve her speed and technique as the season progresses.
Nkwonta also had a PR in the shot put, throwing 47 feet, one inch to finish fifth in the event. This is a just over a three-and-a-half foot improvement from Nkwonta’s previous indoor PR of 44 feet, 8.25 inches. Even Nkwonta was surprised by her shot.
“I was pretty surprised with the shot put, I didn’t think I had the energy,” Nkwonta said.
Redshirt freshman Makayla Kelby also had a PR in the shot put, throwing 47 feet, 7.25 inches to finish just ahead Nkwonta in fourth place. Kelby and Nkwonta hope to continue their strong starts in the shot put by using their friendship on and off the field to drive their improvement. Both of them hope to hit their strides by the time outdoor season starts.
“It’s super good. We have each other to bounce off of,” Nkwonta said. “When she does well I want to catch up, when I do well she wants to catch up.”
Nkwonta, Kelby, and the rest of the Washington track team will return to Dempsey Indoor on January 31st and February 1st for the UW Invitational.
