Kirshenbaum: Fool me seven times ...

For a second, Washington State almost had us thinking this year could be different.
When the Cougars took the opening kickoff and marched down the field, going 81 yards on 13 plays in nearly six minutes to take an early lead on their first first-quarter touchdown in an Apple Cup since 2012, they almost had us thinking this could be their year.
When Anthony Gordon completed nine of his first 10 passes, dinking and dunking his way into the red zone and setting up a Max Borghi touchdown, WSU almost had us thinking this would be the year the UW defense would bend and then break, instead of just doing the first.
When Washington came out trying to throw the ball, gave up a sack, and went three-and-out after doing so five times last week, the Huskies almost had us wondering if the streak was going to end at six.
But once again, it wouldn’t last.
Washington State didn’t find the end zone again. Gordon threw the ball 62 times for 308 yards, but threw two crucial picks and never was able to take the top off the UW defense. Jacob Eason bounced back for the Huskies, going 15-for-22 to finish with 244 yards and a touchdown. The Huskies bounced back from the opening three-and-out with three straight drives ending in the end zone.
And the UW’s streak in the Apple Cup ticks up to seven after a 31-13 win.
In the middle of the third quarter, Kelton Erickson, a UW sophomore better known as the second iteration of Captain Husky, made his usual appearance. Instead of his normal routine, of ripping up a stuffed version of the other team’s mascot, he simply stood in front of a sign pointing out that WSU hasn’t won an Apple Cup in 2,562 days.
That was just the first of many signs for Washington on Friday afternoon. There was the sign that Myles Bryant was handed from the Dawg Pack with Myles Gaskin’s famous quote from last year: “I ain’t ever lost to no Coug.” There was was Nick Harris’ undershirt, which the senior said he’d been wearing all day without telling his coaches: “We don’t lose to Cougs.”
“That’s the mentality we’ve got to go with into it every year,” Harris said after the game. “And it’s going to stay that way.”
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was famously, shall we say, verbose after last year’s game. This year, as the Huskies celebrated on the field, he light-heartedly said he was recusing himself from postgame media availability.
It didn’t matter, as Chris Petersen probably said more or less the same thing Lake would have, albeit in a slightly more tactful way.
“We’ve played them for a long time,” Petersen said in his postgame press conference. “There’s a lot of things we’ve had success in the past with that we certainly did again.”
Or, for a more lively take, go with former linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven’s tweet: “Running the same 5 plays every year and expecting the end result to change is a real bold strategy.”
Mike Leach, for his part, spent his press conference calling members of the media “sanctimonious trolls” for asking why he’s now winless against Petersen. Nothing’s really changed at all.
Washington couldn’t run the ball for most of the first half, and it didn’t matter. WSU nearly quadrupled the UW early in time of possession, and it didn’t matter.
Maybe it’s no wonder Harris felt comfortable putting the writing on his undershirt.
“It’s just truth,” he said. “No inspiration. I’m a truthful person.”
Because it’s true. He and Bryant and every other UW senior will leave without ever having lost to the Cougs. That ticker will keep going, and rise above 2,900 days before Washington State gets another crack at Washington.
We’ll believe that WSU can beat the UW when we see it, and we just went another year without seeing it.
And until it does happen, with the clock hitting triple zeroes and the Cougars outscoring the Huskies, they just won’t have convinced us yet.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
