Huskies earn highest score in two years against Bears

The No. 24 Washington gymnastics team kicked off Pac-12 competition with a narrow win over Cal at home earning their highest score in two years. The Huskies earned an overall score of 197.125, exceeding their personal goal of making it past the 196 range for their third meet.
Last week, although the team started their competition at home with a strong start, the Huskies knew they could improve more on their landings to essentially reach beyond their goals and improve in every event, according to head coach Elise Ray-Statz, which they ultimately did as they scored more than 49 in each event.
“A 197 is a hard score to reach, and we didn’t reach it at all last year,” Ray-Statz said. “It’s obviously one of our goals every season, so to do it third meet, we’ve just talked a lot about what it takes and they just showed up tonight.”
A variety of Huskies matched career-highs. On beam, Brenna Brooks tied her career-best on beam with a score of 9.850 and senior captain Evanni Roberson earned an impressive score of 9.950 on the beam as well.
“We just kept calm and did our gymnastics, and this is what we look like in the gym everyday,” Roberson said. “It hasn’t quite translated down to the competition floor until tonight and it was really good to see that.”
During the first three rotations, the Huskies were trailing close behind the Golden Bears. When the Huskies reached the beam, they narrowed the overall gap to 147.750 and 147.850. The Huskies earned a season-high score on the event with a 49.350.
On bars, senior Madison Copiak had a powerful routine as she earned an individual score of 9.925, leading the standings for the team overall on vault. The team finished with an overall score of 49.225.
“I think a lot of the lower class in there, they haven't experienced a 197 like some of our classmates,” Copiak said. “I think this is just validating all of the hard work we put in and preseason and giving us confidence to just go out there and do our gymnastics.”
On the floor, senior Kristyn Hoffa celebrated her birthday with strength as she finished the floor for the Huskies with a 9.975, the highest individual score the Huskies received this meet.
On vault, although the Huskies finished close behind Cal with a score of 49.175, the team appeared stronger and more consistent from last week’s meet. Senior Allie Smith tied her career-high on vault with a score of 9.875.
“We're looking to achieve a 197 again and just keep building on our scores continuously,” Roberson said. “Keeping our mental game where it's at and take it one event at a time.”
The Huskies head back on the road on Friday against top-10 UCLA at 7 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
