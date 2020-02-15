Huskies lose another double-digit lead in eighth straight loss to Bruins

LOS ANGELES — For the Washington men’s basketball team, Saturday night’s 67-57 loss to UCLA will look very familiar.
Leading by seven at the half thanks to a 57% shooting percentage from the field, the Huskies (12-14, 2-11 Pac-12) came out of the break with the same fire they had in the first half and quickly extended the lead to 12 less than two minutes into the second half.
While its demise wasn’t immediate, the UW went on to lose that double-digit lead like it had lost previous ones to Stanford, Oregon, and Utah, hitting only three of its last 13 shots in the final 10 minutes.
“It was their defense, they started really pressuring and taking us out of what we want to do,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “And we couldn’t get it to who we had to get it to.”
Hopkins was referring to Washington’s inability to get its star forward Isaiah Stewart the ball down the stretch. The UW’s top freshman led it in scoring with 15 points, but on just six shot attempts. That’s not enough for Hopkins, who says that the most common theme from the Huskies’ previous struggles down the stretch has been finding Stewart in the final 10 minutes.
“What did he have, did he have six shots? He had six shots,” Hopkins said. “Isaiah Stewart has to get more than six shots. Sometimes when they were pressuring guys get rushed rather than focusing on where the ball has to go.”
Frustrated by their carelessness with the ball and the 25 points that the Bruins (15-11, 8-5 Pac-12) were able to score of the Huskies’ 18 turnovers, Hopkins changed his rotation yet again. Starting forward Hameir Wright played just one minute, due to his poor energy, per Hopkins, and as a result, Nate Roberts and Sam Timmins both played more than usual.
The pair struggled, going scoreless and producing just two rebounds in 16 combined minutes.
The last 10 minutes, in particular, were a struggle for the Huskies, who committed more turnovers than made shots.
“They started ratcheting up the defense and kind of took us out of our offensive flow and forced us to play one-on-one,” Hopkins said. “We got some shots, we just didn’t shoot well.”
The extra pressure created more chances for UCLA, which ended the game on a 25-10 run. Three Bruins finished the game in double figures, led by Chris Smith with 20 points.
Washington only got double-digit contributions from Stewart and Jaden McDaniels (15 points). After a promising start from RaeQuan Battle and Jamal Bey, who combined for 16 first half points, neither scored in the second half.
“We try to tell them to stick together,” Hopkins said. “They’re young, they go up, they go down. We just gotta keep grinding and keep playing.”
Frustrated and still searching for answers, the Huskies have just five more chances in the regular season to snap their losing streak and salvage an already disappointing year. Through the trials and tribulations of its eight-game losing streak and 2-11 conference record, Hopkins is keeping his message consistent.
“When you play basketball — basketball is a game of rhythm and fun,” Hopkins said. “When you start overthinking or you miss a shot, you try to play the right way and just compete. Don’t worry about mistakes, you have to be able to go on to the next one. You can’t keep harping on it. Those are the types of things you try to tell them.”
Washington will return home this Thursday for a rematch against Stanford at Alaska Airlines Arena at 7 p.m. The Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak of their own, losing most recently to both mountain schools and the Arizonas.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.