Huskies hand No. 1 Stanford first loss on the road

The No. 8 Washington volleyball team shocked No. 1 Stanford at Maples Pavilion Sunday afternoon, in a dominant 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16) victory.
The Washington block was the strongest part of its game, with 16 blocks against Stanford. Junior middle blocker Lauren Sanders led the team with nine blocks.
The Huskies got off to an early lead against Stanford, and didn’t let the Cardinal catch up in the first set. The Huskies lead by two late, 19-17, then went on a six point run that included an ace and a block to end it. Two-time AVCA player of the year Kathryn Plummer was held to only two kills in the set.
The second set was a lot closer, though usually in Stanford’s favor. After a tie at 16-16 the Cardinal went on a six point run that the Huskies couldn’t recover from. The Huskies were aced twice during that run. The Stanford serve was the Huskies biggest roadblock in the match, getting aced 6 times.
The Dawgs shifted the momentum back their way in the third set, completely dominating Stanford. A 12-1 run to make the match 16-5 in Washington’s favor was the biggest difference maker in the set, and the match. The Cardinal couldn’t manage to crawl back into contention and Washington topped them by ten points. It was Stanford’s largest margin of defeat in a set this season.
While it wasn’t quite as dominant a set as the third, Washington shut down Stanford in the fourth set to solidify a win. While the first point went to Stanford, the Huskies went on to lead for the entire set.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
