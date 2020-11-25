Sadler saves Washington in season opener against SDSU

With ten seconds on the clock and the game tied, 59-59, the Washington women’s basketball team had one chance to start its season on the right note.
That opportunity fell to freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, who picked up the ball on the right wing. The Californian slashed to the rim, and finished the layup with a defender in her face, rattling home the game-winning shot in her collegiate debut and helping the Huskies win their season opener 61-59 against San Diego State.
“Found a way to win but it was ugly,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all and you know, didn’t put our heads down.”
The score was held within five points the entire game as the Huskies (1-0) struggled with shooting and neither team was able to break into a steady lead. Washington struggled to get the ball in the hoop all night, especially from deep. Missing star shooting guard Missy Peterson, the Huskies only made 3-of-23 shots from behind the arc and shot 38% from the field.
However, with the Huskies short on guards following the loss of Peterson and junior college transfer Grace Beasley to injury and T.T. Watkins’ decision to opt out of the 2020-21 season, Washington needed another person to step up. Sandler was the player.
Besides hitting the game-winning shot, the freshman scored 12 points, added two assists, and grabbed three rebounds in her first game in the purple and gold. Sadler was 5-of-12 from the floor and accounted for almost a fifth of Washington’s points. She wasn’t the only newcomer who stepped up either.
Fellow freshmen Jayda Noble and Alexis Whitfield also contributed when Washington needed it. Noble, the former-four star recruit from Mt. Spokane High School, scored eight points and one assist, but made her true presence felt on the boards, where the guard claimed nine rebounds, good for second on the team. Whitfield, the forward from Southern California, also added four points and three rebounds of her own. The three freshmen accounted for 39.3% of Washington’s total scoring.
While the freshman thrived, the returners had a tougher go against the Aztecs (0-1). Sophomore center Quay Miller led the team in scoring and rebounds, ending the night with a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. However, she also struggled with efficiency, shooting 34.8% from the floor on 23 shots.
Junior Haley Van Dyke, who finished second in scoring with 13 points, shot 6-of-17 but added seven rebounds. However, the forward also led the team in turnovers with three. The Aztecs scored 13 points on 22 turnovers in the game.
Despite the team’s lack of efficiency early on, Washington improved throughout the game, shooting 50% from the floor in the fourth quarter to stay in the game against a tough San Diego State squad.
The Huskies will pick up the tournament Saturday for their second, and final, non conference matchup against BYU at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
