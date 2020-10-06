Three reactions to the latest Washington football schedule

The Pac-12 released its third version of the 2020 football schedule Saturday morning, with the Washington football team drawing a cross-division matchup against Arizona in addition to its five games versus Pac-12 North divisional opponents. Here are three takeaways from The Daily about the new schedule:
Dawgs get revenge game for season opener
While it may not necessarily be the marquee matchup Michigan was billed as, Washington’s season opener against California in the Bay Area will still be plenty motivating.
The Golden Bears have been a pesky underdog over the past few seasons for the Huskies, winning the two most recent matchups by a combined three points while holding the UW to only 31 combined points.
In last year’s lightning-delayed meeting, the Bears punished the Huskies’ defensive line with 210 total rushing yards along with two touchdowns on the ground courtesy of Marcel Dancy, who is entering his redshirt senior year.
With the premature departures of Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike, the Cal rushing attack looks to be an early challenge for UW’s young front seven as the Huskies try to grab a win in Berkeley for the first time since 2016.
Washington draws Arizona for inter-division game
With every Big-12 team besides Oklahoma State already dropping a game this season, the Pac-12 has a legitimate shot at contending for the College Football Playoff for the first time in four years. This was reflected in how the conference arranged its cross-divisional matchups.
The revised schedule has Oregon hosting UCLA during week three, while reigning Pac-12 South champions Utah drew Oregon State for its North opponent. The Pac-12’s other main contender, USC, will fill out its schedule with a matchup against a transitioning Washington State team.
Washington also received a favorable Pac-12 South opponent in Arizona. The Wildcats, who finished 4-8 in 2019, are still rebuilding in the third year of the Kevin Sumlin era.
The departures of quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor means that the Wildcats will struggle to win games this season with an inexperienced offense and a defense that finished last in the conference in nearly every statistical category last season.
In last season’s meeting, running back Sean McGrew rushed for 106 yards, and receiver Puka Nacua hauled in three receptions for 97 yards as the Huskies used 38 second-half points to blow out the Wildcats 51-27.
If the Huskies hope to keep pace in the Pac-12, they will need a similar performance against the Wildcats this year before heading to Pullman for a mid-season Apple Cup meeting with the Cougars in week four.
Potential Pac-12 North title game week six?
Oregon’s favorable schedule with home matchups against Stanford and Washington should help boost its chances of winning its second consecutive Pac-12 title. There’s a chance that when the Huskies travel to Eugene for its week six game, the Ducks will be undefeated.
It’s possible the rivalry matchup could determine the Pac-12 North Champion and could give Washington the chance to play for its third Pac-12 title in the past five seasons. Following Peyton Henry’s nightmare performance in 2018 and second-half collapse last season, Washington will certainly be looking to avenge two consecutive losses against Oregon.
Once considered a leading College Football Playoff pick, the Ducks certainly still have a shot to make the semifinals, but will have to replace an immense amount of talent on both sides of the football.
Linebacker Troy Dye, who led the Ducks in tackles in each of the past four seasons, is in the NFL. All-American offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr., Jevon Holland, and Brady Breeze all opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft. The biggest loss of all might be the departure of acclaimed quarterback Justin Herbert, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.
Despite the losses, the Ducks return rushing leader CJ Verdell and top receiving target Johnny Johnson III, along with star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.