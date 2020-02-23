Washington ties Arizona State with a 196.875

The No. 13 Washington gymnastics team finished level on the road against No. 31 Arizona State in an on-edge meet. The Huskies earned their highest road score of the season with a 196.875.
After last week’s deductions, the Huskies looked to improve specifically on bars and focus on the details in each event such as handstands and landings.
The Huskies shifted the lineup on the bars, starting senior Michaela Nelson who took the anchor spot last weekend and stayed consistent as each gymnast scored above a 9.800. The team improved from last weekend finishing with a 49.250.
On the vault, junior Geneva Thompson led the Huskies as she landed her first 9.900 of the season in Pac-12 competition. Taking home an overall 49.050 on the vault, senior Evanni Roberson also scored a solid 9.825.
Fifth-year senior Kristyn Hoffa anchored the Huskies on the floor with her impressive 9.925, closing the meet out with an overall 49.300. Sophomore Meaghan Ruttan earned a new career-high on the floor with a score of 9.850.
By the final rotation, the meet was on edge as the Huskies were leading the Sun Devils just by 0.050 before Roberson went up. Each Husky landed at least a 9.800 or higher on the beam and saw two Huskies earn career-highs, senior Maya Washington and sophomore Brenna Brooks, as well as sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk matching her career-best 9.900.
Roberson who earned a perfect 10.000 last weekend was on the anchor position this meet and closed the team out with a 9.850. Despite the solid effort and great scores the Huskies saw in each event, the intense meet finished as a tie.
The Washington gymnastics team will return to Alaska Airlines Arena next Sunday at 2 p.m. in a meet against Utah.
