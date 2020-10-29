Missy Peterson to miss 2020-21 season following ACL injury

Already burdened by the loss of key pieces, including last season’s lead scorer Amber Melgoza, the Washington women’s basketball team will now face another setback with the loss of senior guard Missy Peterson.
In the first press conference of the season Wednesday, head coach Jody Wynn announced Peterson will be out for the entire 2020-2021 season with a torn ACL.
“It is a devastating blow to Missy and to our program,” Wynn said. “And really to anybody who suffers such a tragic injury like an ACL tear.”
Peterson, who has been a consistent contributor for the past three years, played in all 30 games with 24 starts and accounted for 10.5% of the Huskies total scoring.
“We plan on still having her a part of us, it's just she won’t be able to maybe directly produce on the basketball court,” Wynn said. “She will be able to lead the young kids and she’ll be able to still engage with them and be a leader, which she is.”
The loss of Peterson, along with the graduation of Melgoza and Mai-Loni Henson, and the transfers of Ali Bamberger and Rita Pleskevich leaves the Huskies without 56.2% of last year’s total scoring.
With games set to start in less than a month, Washington must rebound from these heavy losses and set itself on a different course than last season, even if it’s without Peterson.
“It’s very unfortunate because she was really ready for her senior year and had prepared to have a great one,” Wynn said.
Wynn excited for freshmen impact
Peterson’s injury leaves very large shoes to fill this season, but Wynn is confident that the incoming freshmen will be able to step up to the task.
“Certainly not having Missy Peterson on the floor is a big blow,” Wynn said. “But it's going to allow some of our young talent, like Jayda Noble and Alexis Whitfield who are two of our freshmen, to step up and into a more prominent role early.”
Noble, the former four-star recruit out of Mt. Spokane High School, joined the team ranked as ESPN’s No. 29 guard prospect and averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 6 steals per game during her senior season of high school. She is the third Division I women’s basketball player in her family after her sister Kayla Williams played at Nevada and sister Gabby Williams went to Connecticut. The latter now plays professionally for the Chicago sky.
“Jayda is a prolific athlete,” Wynn said. “Sometimes we just watch her and get caught watching her jump and get on the glass. When she elevates, its like ‘how's the weather up there?’”
Another former four-star recruit, Whitfield adds more depth to the frontcourt. A 6-foot-1 forward from West Hills, California, she averaged 16.7 points and 14 rebounds per game during her breakout junior season.
While Wynn couldn’t guarantee her newcomers' talent and excitement would transition into immediate success, she did make one promise for the upcoming season.
“We’re gonna compete every single chance that we get,” she said.
