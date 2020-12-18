Washington welcomes Oregon schools for toughest week yet

Coming off a week of offensive highs and lows, the Washington women’s basketball team looks to continue the offensive success displayed against Portland as it gears up for a competitive week of conference matchups. Despite ending the week on a high, where Washington shot an impressive 64.8% from the field, the win followed a tough loss against WSU where shooting proved to be the team’s downfall.
The Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) have one of their hardest weeks of the season ahead as they prepare to play No. 7 Oregon on Saturday and No. 21 Oregon State on Monday. Taking on two ranked schools within two days will be a challenge for the team, whose wins have primarily come from non-conference opponents.
When Oregon and Oregon State faced each other last week, the Ducks won 79-59. The twenty point margin was UO's lowest margin of victory all season.
“They are a top-ten opponent for a reason,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
The Huskies’ offensive production has been notably back-and-forth during the beginning of the season, but they’ll need to seriously focus on the “forth” part if they want a shot as success this week as they attempt to beat the leader of the Pac-12.
Changes ahead for the Huskies
Washington will not be able to keep up against more Pac-12 opponents, especially ranked ones, if it cannot find offensive consistency and clean up turnovers and foul trouble.
“When we’ve scored the ball from the perimeter we’ve won games, and when we’re 3-of-23 or similar stats like that, we haven’t,” Wynn said. “I think that placing value on the basketball is really important for us. And making sure that we’re getting a high quality shot every time down court.”
It is uncertain if freshman guard Tameiya Sadler, who has been Washington’s leading scorer, will be able to help find these quality shots after taking the last game off to rest. If she ends up needing more time to rest or recover, Washington will be left with another big hole to fill. If she is back this week, she will likely massively improve the team’s ability to score in the paint and keep the ball moving against a tough opponent.
In addition to scoring, tightening up turnovers, especially in the first half, will be necessary. The Huskies have averaged 14.3 turnovers a game this season, and many of those have worsened first half scoring deficits that they’ve been unable to fight back from. This season they’ve thrived when picking up steals and rebounds early, noticeably keeping the team’s energy high and helping to gain an advantage before the break.
“We have to do a really nice job of not having to help recover so much, but also at the same time not lose our niche, which is our aggressive ability and nature,” Wynn said. “Just being smarter in our decisions.”
Focusing on maintaining a well-rounded game will be key for the Huskies as they take on high-level opponents this week and beyond. The Huskies will return to Pac-12 play this Saturday at 2 p.m, when they take on No. 7 Oregon at Alaska Airlines Arena.
